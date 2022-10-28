CHARLOTTE — High Point University guard Bryant Randleman is now the wise old veteran.
The three-year fixture for the Panthers is one of two seniors on the 2022-23 roster, along with center Emmanuel Izunabor.
“I don’t feel like one of the old guys, but time flies,” Randleman said Wednesday during Big South media day at Bojangles Coliseum complex in Charlotte.
As the team’s point guard, Randleman would have a leadership role in any circumstance, but with age comes more responsibility.
“I have to be a team leader on and off the court,” Randleman said. “I need to serve as that bridge between the players and coaches, making sure everybody is on the same page. Make sure that everyone is calm, cool and collected when it comes game time and make things don’t get out of hand. I want to be that coach on the court for coach Smith.”
To be that coach on the court, Randleman admits that he is trying to become more vocal during games.
“I think I’ve grown into this role since my freshman year,” Randleman said. “I’ve always been one of the voices in the locker room. I just have to bring that same vocal projection out onto the court is the main thing. I practice on it during practice, every day in certain ways, where to motivate or to get on a guy.”
Randleman has started 73 of his 85 games at HPU and has averaged 25.2 minutes per game with an assist to turnover ratio of about 2-to-1. He has averaged 4.96 ppg but last season upped it to 6.9, picking his opportunities as a driver to the basket when teams focused on John-Michael Wright and Zack Austin.
Wright transferred, but preseason all-conference first team selection Austin is back after averaging 14.4 ppg last season and so is Jaden House, who averaged 12.4 points per game.
“I’m more of a facilitator, making sure the offense is running smoothly,” Randleman said. “I can definitely get my shot off when needed, but I want to put people in position to do what they’re good at and maximize their talent.”
Randleman thinks he found his scoring niche last season.
“I think I did attacking off the dribble, on closeouts, off the dribble,” he said. “I think that will be more prominent this year because we’re going to be a faster-paced team this year. But making plays, whether for myself or others, is more my role.”
One area that Randleman recognizes the Panthers must improve is their play at the end of close games. HPU lost seven games that either went into overtime or were decided by one possession at the end of regulation on the way to a 14-18 mark.
“I think we’ve learned from that,” Randleman said. “We’ve watched a lot of film, worked on the same situations we were in last year. I think we’ll be better at it.”
PANTHER TRACKS: HPU will play a closed preseason scrimmage against Davidson on Sunday.
“The guys are looking forward to playing someone else after knocking heads everyday in practice,” head coach G.G. Smith said.