BOILING SPRINGS – Salome Prat buried a long shot in the net in the 108th minute for a golden goal that lifted High Point University to a 3-2 overtime victory in Big South women’s soccer over host Gardner-Webb on Saturday at Greene-Harbison Stadium.
The Panthers came from behind twice, with reserve Lauren Mazich leaping into the air and heading a cross from Chloe LeFrac into the lower left of the net for a 2-2 tie in the 78th minute of regulation. HPU fell behind 1-0 but drew even when Juliette Vidal headed Carsyn Gold’s corner kick into the right corner of the net in the 38th minute.
Prat’s goal was her fourth of the season. Vidal notched her second and Mazich her first.
HPU outshot the Runnin’ Bulldogs 21-5 and owned a 16-3 advantage in shots on goal.
HPU improved to 5-7-2, 5-2 and is tied for third in the league with Charleston Southern at 15 points (3 for each win). The Panthers have three games remaining -- Wednesday at Longwood, Saturday against Hampton in Vert Stadium and Oct, 26 at UNC Asheville.
MEN’S SOCCER
RADFORD, Va. – Sebastian Chalbaud and M.D. Myers scored a goal each and High Point defeated host Radford 2-0 in Big South men’s soccer on Saturday.
Chalbaud slammed in a shot off Mason Marcy’s corner kick in the 64th minute. Myers tallied after taking a long feed from Holdent Trent in the 81st minute.
HPU improved to 4-5-2 and 2-0-2 in the league. Radford is 4-7. 2-2. The Panthers play their last nonconference contest Wednesday at Wofford.
MEN’S GOLF
RALEIGH – High Point University men’s golf team finished 12th among 16 teams in the 54-hole Wolfpack Invitational that ended Sunday ay N.C. State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course. The Panthers finished with a total of 12-over-par 876.
Christian Castillo, who shot a collegiate best 67 in the first of two rounds on Saturday, was HPU’s best finished at 1-over 217 which tied for 25th. Gregor Meyer tied for 29th at 2-over 218.
Charlie Barr tied for 60th at 7-over 223 and Avery Price tied for 68th at 225.