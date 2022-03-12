BIRMINGHAM — Sydney Horn finished runner-up in the pole vault at the NCAA indoor track and field championships late Friday, setting a Big South height mark and upping her own record as the best HPU finisher in an NCAA championship.
Horn, a sophomore from Pennsylvania, cleared 4.46 meters (14 feet, 7 ½ inches) in less attempts than Virginia Tech’s Julia Fixsen to finish second. Horn narrowly improved in the 4.42 meters she cleared in setting a the-Big South record in the Big South championships on Feb. 25.
Her best before that was 4.41 meters in finishing third in last year’s NCAA championships, which was then the best showing for an HPU athlete in a NCAA national meet,.
For Syd to come back to the indoor National Championship and follow up her third-place finish last year with a runner-up is incredible,” HPU pole vaulting coach Scott Houston said. “She has done a wonderful job.
“We worked on consistency all year and she has done a great job of jumping at 4.40, but we knew between 40 and 50 was going to mean a high-ranking place at the national championship. Finishing up with a national runner-up is something we can build on and hopefully can improve on getting more jumps in the 40s and above.”
Virginia Tech’s Rachael Baxter, who was the No. 1 seed, won with a personal-best mark of 4.62 meters, clearing all six of her heights on the first attempt.