COLUMBIA, S.C. — HPU sophomore Sydney Horn posted the fifth-best collegiate mark of the season in the women’s indoor pole vault last weekend.
Horn cleared 4.4 meters on her second attempt as she finished second among collegians in the South Carolina Invitational and failed on three tries at 4.5 meters, which would put her No. 1 in the nation.
Horn narrowly missed equaling the 4.41 meters she cleared in finishing third at last year’s NCAA indoor championships.
On Friday, Deron Dudley was the top collegiate finisher in the men’s 60 meter dash at 6.77 seconds. In the 200m on Saturday Dudley finished 8th with a time of 21.57.
Chris Van Niekerk finished first in the shot put with a throw of 18.28 meters and finished fifth in the men's weight throw at 16.09m.
Austin Miller and Scott Houston finished one and two in the pole vault invite competing unattached. Miller posted a mark of 5.56m and finished first. Houston was second with a mark of 5.46m.
Freddie Allen finished third in the long jump with a mark of 7.28m.
High Point's men finished third in the distance medley relay with a time of 9:57.61. The relay team consisted of Gabriel Ludwick, Terris Burton II, Jonny House, and Lorenzo Botter.
Also on Friday night, Nylie Facey set a school record and personal record in the women’s 60m hurdles with a time of 8.48 in a qualifying heat. She went on to finish sixth in the finals with a time of 8.57.
Facey also finished 10th out of over 100 competitors in the 200 with a time of 25.32 while Leah Bolden finished 12th with a time of 25.34 as she made her return to action.
Alicia Dawson finished second in the triple jump invite with a school record setting mark of 12.34 meters. Her second place jump came in her sixth and final attempt.
Letizia Marsico set a new indoor school record in the shot put as she threw 13.33m.