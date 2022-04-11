Hannah Brookover won the women’s 3000-meter run and provided one of the highlights for High Point University last weekend in two track meets — the Duke Invitational in Durham and the Aggie Invitational at North Carolina A&T.
Sydney Horn won the women’s pole vault with a second bar clearance at 4.40m at the Duke Invitational. Horn just missed in three attempts at 4.46m.
In the women’s 5,000m finals, Ashley Jones finished second with a personal best time of 16:26.60. Lindsey Ickes finished right behind her in third with a personal best time of 16:26.90.
In Greensboro, Nyile Facey won the women’s 100m hurdles final with a time of 13.63 seconds. Also, the HPU women’s 4x100m team finished in fourth place with a time of 47.24.
For HPU’s men, Hocine Bouchrak finished in second place in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase in Durham and broke Dakota Pechee’s school record, which had stood since 2013.
Bouchrak ran 8:41.90 which was over a second faster than Pechee’s time of 8:43.04 at the 2013 NCAA Championships. Bouchrak’s time currently puts him in third place in the NCAA East Region in the event.
Chris Van Niekerk finished in second place in the men’s shotput with a throw of 17.86m. He also finished fifth in the men’s discus with a mark of 52.94m.
In Greensboro, Deron Dudley finished in fourth place in the men’s 100m dash with a time of 10.44 seconds.
Assistant coach Scott Houston won the men’s pole vault final with a clearance of 5.55m.
LOCAL GOLF CAROLINAS MID-AM
GREENSBORO — High Point native Davis Womble eagled the first playoff hole and won the 54-hole Carolina Mid-Amatuer tournament that ended Sunday at Starmount Forest Country Club.
Womble and former Wake Forest teammate Cyrus Stewart tied at the end of regulation at even-par 213. Both began the playoff by reaching the green in two on a par-5.
Stewart left his putt for eagle from 14-feet just shy of the hole, and Womble rolled in a 12-foot putt to win.
Josh Spell of Archdale tied for 17th at 8-over 221. Chris Cassetta tied for 36th at 12-over 225.