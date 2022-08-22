HIGH POINT — Unable to convert on prime scoring opportunities, the High Point University women’s soccer team tied American University 1-1 in its home opener Sunday at Vert Stadium.

The Panthers scored first when Sam Gerhart sent a header into the net off Emma Schlosser’s header into the box in the 11th minute but the Panthers missed on a shot wide, clanged one off the right post then failed to knock in the rebound and sailed one high as they controlled play for the first 30 minutes.

