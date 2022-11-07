HIGH POINT — Despite playing a man short for the last 35 minutes, the High Point University men’s soccer team held USC Upstate scoreless until the closing seconds and posted a 3-1 victory in a Big South men’s soccer semifinal match Sunday at Vert Stadium.

Noah Holmes (header in the 22nd minute), Jefferson Amaya (penalty kick in the 36th minute) and Ashton Perkins (center strike in the 41st minute) scored as HPU (9-4-5) dominated the first half.

Trending Videos