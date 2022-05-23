CLINTON, S.C. — High Point University’s baseball team defeated Presbyterian 10-2 on Saturday, completing a three-game sweep of a season-ending series and locking down the No. 4 seed in this week’s Big South tournament at Truist Point.
The tournament host Panthers will play No. 5 seed Charleston Southern in the opening game at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Adam Stuart, pinch hitter Justin Ebert, Blake Sutton and Sam Zayicek each drove in two runs for the Panthers, who finished the regular season at 23-31 and 14-10 in the conference.
MEN’S LACROSSE
HPU SWITCHES TO A-10
HIGH POINT — Starting in the 2022-23 season, High Point University men’s lacrosse will switch from the Southern Conference to the Atlantic-10, which is adding men’s lacrosse as its 22nd sport.
The Panthers play all other sports in the Big South, which does not sponsor men’s lacrosse.
HPU and Hobart will become A-10 associate members for men’s lacrosse only and will join A-10 full members Massachusetts, Richmond, St. Bonaventure, and St. Joseph’s to make up a six-team league fulfilling the NCAA requirement for an automatic bid for postseason eligibility.
As a member of the SoCon since 2015, HPU won three regular-season championships and two tournament titles. This past season, SoCon men’s lacrosse included full members Mercer and VMI plus associate members Jacksonville, Richmond, Hampton and HPU.
CLUB BASEBALL
BUTLER, Pa. — High Point University’s club baseball team was eliminated from the NCBA Division II World Series on Sunday.
The Panthers defeated Fordham 5-1 in a loser’s bracket game on Saturday then fell to California of Pennsylvania 4-3 on Sunday.