CLINTON, S.C. — High Point University built a big lead early, defeated Presbyterian 9-4 on Thursday in the first game of a three-game series and enhanced its chances of qualifying for next week’s Big South tournament.
The Panthers, who finished with 15 hits, led 7-0 after the second inning and 9-0 before the BLue Hose got on the board. HPU improved to 12-10 in the league (21-31 overall) and stayed in fourth place by a game with two games remaining. The top six qualify for the conference tournament which starts Wednesday at Truist Point.
Peyton Carr went 3 for 4 with three runs batted in, a homer, double and three runs scored. Charlies Klingler went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Cole Singsank was .2 for 4 with three runs driven in. Adam Stuart was 2 for 5 with a run and a RBI, and Amato was 2 for 5 with a RBI.
Carr hit a two-run homer and Singsank followed with an RBI single in the first. Carr hit an RBI double and Klingler, Stuart and Amato each added an RBI single in the second. Amato singled home a run in the fifth, and Singsank drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
HPU starter Sean Duffy was the winning pitcher, improving to 4-2. He gave up three runs and four hits, struck out four and walked four in 5.1 innings.
The series continues today at 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
HIGH POINT — High Point Volleyball head coach Ryan Meek has announced the hiring of Cameron Stevens as assistant coach.
Stevens joins the High Point University volleyball staff after a three-year stint at UCF as a volunteer assistant coach.
Stevens has coached both boys and girls at Timber Creek High School in Orlando over the last 10 years. He spent seven years as the head girls’ coach, reaching the regional playoffs six times. He led the Wolves to the regional finals in 2014 and regional semifinals in 2018. He captured district championships in 2014 and 2018, as well as a Metro Conference championship in 2018. He finished his time as the head girls’ coach with a record of 88-75.
Stevens spent 10 years as the head boys’ coach at Timber Creek. He won district titles in 2015, 2016 and 2022, with Metro Conference championships in 2014 and 2015. He compiled a record of 188-64.
Stevens coached boys club volleyball with Orlando Gold Volleyball Club from 2012-2016 and Ocean Bay Volleyball from 2016-2017.