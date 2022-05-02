DURHAM — High Point University blanked host Duke 11-0 in the second game of a doubleheader that included a two-hour weather delay Sunday. The Blue Devils prevailed in the first game, 14-2.
Four pitchers combined on a five-hitter and for 10 strikeouts. Sean Duffy allowed one hit and struck out one in the first three innings. Winning pitcher Sam Garcia struck out five and allowed the three hits in the next three innings. Connor Smith retired the Blue Devils in order in the seventh, and Everette Vaughn gave up a hit and fanned four in two innings.
The Panthers (16-28) pounded 13 hits against eight Duke pitchers. HPU scored two in the fourth, five in the fifth and four in the eighth.
Jackson Melton keyed the fifth inning burst with a two-run double and scored on a wild pitch. Adam Stuart scored when Sam Zayicek was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
In the fourth, Javon Fields singled in a run and Peyton Carr drove in one with a groundout to third. Zayicek, Justin Wilkins and Carr each laced an RBI single in the eighth which also included Charlie Klingler scoring on a bases-loaded walk.
In the first game, Duke scored a run in the first, never trailed and put the outcome away with eight runs in the eighth.
HPU’ score came on a pair of solo homers (Fields in the sixth and Melton in the eighth). HPU starter Carter Sheppard, who allowed two runs in the first three innings, took the loss.
MEN”S LACROSSE
MACON, Ga. — Mercer scored the last three goals of the match and defeated visiting High Point University 14-11 in the Southern Conference regular-season finale for both teams on Saturday at Five Star Stadium.
HPU and Mercer finished 2-3 in conference play and tied VMI for third place in final standings. TIe-breaking procedure left the Panthers with the No. 3 seed and the Keydets with the No.4 seed for the four-team conference tournament that starts Thursday at Vert Stadium. VMI faces No. 1 seed Jacksonville in the first semifinal game at 5p.m. while HPU faces No. 2 seed Richmond at 8 p.m.
Hunter Vines led the Panthers with four goals. Asher Nolting fired two into the cage. Jack Vanoverbeke, Jack Sawyer, Isiah Moran-Weekes, Nick Rizzo and Brayden Mayea had one each.
HPU led 8-6 when Vines scored early in the third quarter. Mercer scored five of the next goals to lead 11-9. Vines tied it on a man-up goal with 10:37 to play but the Bears controlled the ensuing possession, scored 18 seconds later and led the rest of the way.
HPU had just two assists, one each by P.J. Peters and one by Collin Hoben, and won just eight of 29 faceoffs.
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
CHARLOTTE — Letizia Marsico of High Point University won the discus with a toss of 46.51 meters at the Charlotte Invitational last weekend.
Sydney Horn won the pole vault, clearing 4.28 meters while her sister finished second with a clear of 4.12.