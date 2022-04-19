CHARLOTTE — High Point University received the second seed in the Big South men’s golf tournament scheduled Thursday-Saturday at the Patriot Club in Ninety-Six, South Carolina.
Campbell, seeking its third straight championship, was seeded No. 1 Tuesday based on its GolfStat ranking of 121.
HPU got the No. 2 seed with a ranking of 131, just ahead of No. 3 Radford’s 141. Charleston Southern earns the No. 4 seed with its national ranking of 182. Gardner-Webb, ranked No. 204, will be the No. 5 seed with Longwood (214) receiving the No. 6 seed. Winthrop got the No. 7 seed (No. 223), just ahead of USC Upstate (No. 8 — 229). Presbyterian College (No. 9 — 251) and North Carolina A&T (No. 10 — 280) round out the seedings.
The Patriot Golf Club is hosting the Big South Men’s Golf Championship for the 16th time and has hosted the event every year since 2008. The championship will include 54 holes of stroke play (two rounds Thursday and one on Friday) with four teams that advance to match play on Saturday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CHARLOTTE — High Point University swept the weekly awards for Big South women’s lacrosse that were announced on Tuesday.
Graduate attacker Abby Hormes was named the Offensive Player of the Week, while Panther redshirt-junior defender Lily Bedell is the Defensive Player of the Week for matches played April 11-17 and defender Caitlyn Baehr was named the Freshman of the Week for matches played April 11-17.
Hormes scored 17 goals, dished two assists and won 12 draw controls in High Point’s two conference victories. In Wednesday’s home win over Longwood, the attacker recorded a match-high seven goals and won nine draw controls. She followed that performance by matching a conference-record with 10 goals in the Panthers’ road victory at Radford on Saturday.
Bedell led the Panther backline to a pair of conference wins last week. She opened the two-match span with two ground balls and a caused turnover in HPU’s win against Longwood. On Saturday, the redshirt-junior posted a match-high five ground balls and caused four turnovers in a road victory at Radford.
Baehr was a key component to a High Point defense that allowed just 7.00 goals per game and a total of 29 shots on goal for the week. In the win over the Lancers, she led the team with eight ground balls, caused three turnovers and won five draw controls. She followed that performance with three ground balls, two caused turnovers, won four draw controls and added an assist on the offensive end in the road win against the Highlanders.