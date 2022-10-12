GREENVILLE — The High Point University women’s golf team finished fifth in the 54-hole Pirate Collegiate classic that ended Tuesday.
The Panthers posted 22-over-par 886, which was just six strokes more than the winning score of host East Carolina. The Pirates edged UNC Greensboro by a stroke. Georgetown and Seton Hall tied for third at 885.
Sarah Kahn led HPU, finishing second at 7-under 209. Ella Perna was 15th at 222, with Danielle Suh 16th at 223, Darianys Guzman 18th at 224, Ashley Chalmers 36th at 231 and Vynie Chen 49th at 240.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The High Point University men’s golf team finished 11th among 14 teams in the 72-hole Carolina Collegiate Cup that ended Tuesday at Carolina Country Club.
The Panther finished with a team score of 34-over 898. Alabama-Birmingham took first at 844, 10 shots ahead of Lipscomb.
Alan Smith posted HPU’s best score at 1-over 217, which tied for 15th. Grady Newton tied for 26th at 220. Gregor Meyer finished at 226, Charlie Barr ar 234 and William Phipps at 256.