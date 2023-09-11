HIGH POINT – High Point University posted a four-set victory over Davidson in nonconference volleyball Sunday in the Millis Center. The Panthers ran their winning streak to five matches while sending the Wildcats to their first defeat in eight contests.
After dropping the first set 22-25, the Panthers (6-3) swept the next three 25-21, 25-23, 25-21.
HPU outside hitters smacked 58 kills and its middle came up with 16 blocks as the Wildcats had 49 kills. High Point hit .232 as a team, led by Dylan Maberry with 20 kills and Jayde Shelton with 13, for a new season best. Shelton hit for a team-high .455. BayLea Sparks led the team in blocks with 10, posting a new career high. Allie Gray dished 46 assists and Jordyn Schilling had 17 digs.
"I'm really proud of our team," head coach Ryan Meek said. "The reason our preseason has been as tough as it is, is because I want our team to struggle and figure it out. We're a brand new team so the more we can put them in situations of stress the better, so we can stress test stuff and find things. One of the coolest things about this season has been watching this team grow. We're recovering, we're getting better and we're figuring out how to play together."
The Panthers swept East Tennessee State 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 in their home opener on Friday. HPU held the Buccaneers (0-7) to a .000 hitting percentage
Grad transfer Christine Graf led the Panthers with 10 kills and reached 1,000 for her career. Gray had 23 assists.
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Second-ranked Marshall edged High Point University 2-1 in men’s soccer on Friday at Marshall.
Tony Pineda scored HPU’s goal and pulled the Panthers even 1-1 in the 17th minute. Kyle Ignacio moved the ball to the bottom corner of the box and sent a cross to Pineda, who drilled it past the Thundering Herd keeper.
Marco Silva scored the go-ahead goal for Marshall in the 57th minute.
"We created enough chances to win the game, and we limited them enough to win the game," HPU head coach Zach Haines said. "In the end, we did not make a few plays and that was the difference. The effort and mentality of our team was exceptional, so now we have to make sure that approach stays consistent in every other game. We are confident this experience will make us better for big games the rest of the season."
HPU plays host to Elon at 7 p.m. today.
NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion crunched High Point University 3-0 in nonconference women’s soccer at ODU on Sunday.
The Monarch (5-0-2) launched 27 shots including 18 in the second half. They led 1-0 at half and added two goals in the last 18 minutes as HPU dropped to 2-3-3. Panthers keeper Ellyn Casto grabbed 11 saves.
"We weren't good enough today,” HPU head coach Aaron McGuiness said. “We strayed away from our gritty approach, and they got the best of us. When you play against a good team and you don't match their physicality, these are the consequences. We'll have a good look at ourselves and how we can improve going into our next game at NC State."