HIGH POINT — Reserve guard Brock Williams came off the bench and played a key role down the stretch as the High Point University men defeated Charleston Southern 81-73 before a packed house in the Qubein Center on Saturday, breaking a four-game losing streak and avenging a humiliating loss earlier in the season.

That gave HPU a sweep of the Buccaneers as the Panthers women opened up a big lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 71-55 victory.

