HIGH POINT — Reserve guard Brock Williams came off the bench and played a key role down the stretch as the High Point University men defeated Charleston Southern 81-73 before a packed house in the Qubein Center on Saturday, breaking a four-game losing streak and avenging a humiliating loss earlier in the season.
That gave HPU a sweep of the Buccaneers as the Panthers women opened up a big lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 71-55 victory.
WIlliams, who had missed the previous four games because of injury and has averaged 11 minutes and 3 points per game, was inserted with six minutes to play. He scored two key buckets and three key free throws as he finished with a career high 14 points.
“You just have to stay ready and always be prepared, give it your all and do the best you can,” said Williams, a 6-foot sophomore from Burlington.
Williams drove for a layup that put HPU ahead 62-61 with 4:13 left, and after a Buccaneer free throw brought the last of the game’s seven ties, drilled a 3-pointer that put the Panthers up 65-62 with 3:36 to go. HPU stayed in front the rest of the way.
“I told him to always be ready because you don’t know when it’s your time,” HPU head coach G. G. Smith said. “It’s a long season, and we’re going to need to help us win games. He’s a good on-ball defender and he was a good scorer in high school. We took Bryson out and kept Brock in because he had a feel for it.”
Zach Austin led the Panthers with 19 points that included 16 in the first half, helping HPU trail just 40-39 at the break. Abdoulaye Thiam added 17 points that included a 3 with 2:49 left that increased HPU’s lead to 68-63, and Alex Holt had 13.
The Panthers hit 11 of 12 free throws in the last 1:04 as the lead grew to eight on five occasions.
HPU enjoyed a 43-32 rebounding advantage that included 19 on the offensive glass that led to 23 points. The Panthers had 19 assists and just 10 turnovers.
The Panthers played without leading scorer Jaden House, who sat on the bench in street clothes with a brace on his wrist and hand. Smith said House had an “upper extremity” injury and was hopeful that he would be available for Wednesday’s game at Campbell.
Thiam and Williams said HPU had circled the rematch with the Bucs as payback for a 106-69 defeat on Jan. 11.
In the women’s game at Charleston Southern, five Panthers scored in double figures, led by Claire Wyatt with 14 points. Nakyah Terrell added 13, and Skyler Curran, Anna Hager and Shakira Baskerville added 10 each as HPU, 10-12 overall, improved to 8-4 in the league. The Panthers remained tied with Campbell for second place and play host to the Camels on Wednesday.
Terrell also had eight rebounds as HPU held a 38-28 advantage on the glass.
Up just 12-11, HPU scored the next 13 points in the third quarter for a 25-14 before the Bucs canned a 3 at the end of the period. The Bucs got as close as eight in the third quarter. HPU then stretched the lead, building the margin to as much as 23 (69-46) with three minutes left.
WOMEN’S GOLF
GREENSBORO — The HPU women’s golf team defeated UNC Greensboro 10.5-5.5 in a two-day Battle of the Triad match play event Saturday and Sunday at Forest Oaks Country.
Sarah Kahn (2 up), Danielle Suh (2 up), Ella Perna (2 up), Ashley Chalmers (1 up), Ana-Elena Kusters (1 up) and Freja Ekman (1 up) put HPU ahead 6-2 after the first day, Perna (5 up), Khan (4 up), Ekman (3 up) and (1 up) were Panther winners on the second day while Suh halved her match.