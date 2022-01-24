LYNCHBURG, Va. — Chris Van Niekirk set a Big South indoor record and finished first in the shot put at the Brant Tolsma Invitational last weekend at Liberty University.
Van Niekirk launched a throw of 18.88 meters, which is 16th-best in the country this season. He smashed the conference mark of 18.33 meters set by Liberty’s Ryan Smith in 2012 and his school mark of 17.62 meters.
Senior Hocine Bouchrak won the mile with a time of 4:09.91.
Van Niekirk also set a school record in the weight throw with a toss of 16.28 meters, and Deron Dudley set a school record of 21.55 seconds in the 200 meters. Dudley finished third in the 60 with a time 6.83 seconds.
Kolt Byers set a personal best with a high jump of 1.95m and finished in second place in the event. Lorenzo Botter ran the first 800 of his High Point career and finished in fourth place with a time of 1:57.64.
Freshman Alex Hoffman came in fourth in the weight throw with a huge personal best throw of 15.54m.
Terris Burton II finished in third place in the open 400 with a time of 49.56 and finished sixth in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.60.
Sydney Horn, Alicia Dawson, Ashley Jones and Hannah Brookover posted second-place finishes for the HPU women’s team.
Horn was the top collegiate finish and overall runner-up in the pole vault at 4.26 meters, down from the 4.34 she cleared a week earlier and is seventh-best in the nation this season.
Dawson jumped 6.05 in the long jump on her second attempt to finish in second place, a solid improvement from her 5.85 last week at Virginia Tech. Dawson’s mark of 6.05 is currently ranked 24th in the country.
Jones returned to the track for the first time since the 2021 Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championships and finished in second place in the 3000m run with a personal best time of 9:49.79. Sydney Bagus finished in fifth place in the event.
Brookover finished in second place in the mile with a time of 4:50.22, within a second of her personal best.
Nathalie Elliott finished first in the unseeded pole vault on Friday with a mark of 3.8 meters. Rachel Vesper was fourth at 3.50 meters.
Nyile Facey finished in fourth place in the 60m hurdles final with a time of 8.70.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CHARLOTTE — High Point guard Nakyah Terrell is the Big South Conference women’s basketball Freshman of the Week for games played Jan. 17-23, the league announced Monday.
Terrell helped High Point win both Big South games last week with 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals off the bench. She had eight points, six boards and four assists in the Panthers’ 61-57 win over UNC Asheville last Tuesday, and followed with a team-leading 13 points along with three rebounds and three steals in Saturday’s home victory over Hampton.
Longwood junior guard Kyla McMakin was named the Player of the Week. She averaged 27.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in three games last week for the Lancers.