WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tony Pineda scored the tying goal in the 64th minute and High Point University battled No. 2 Georgetown to a 1-1 draw in nonconference men’s soccer Sunday at Shaw Field.
Pineda took a pass from Sebastian Chalbaud, evaded a defender and found space in the top right corner of the goal. Jacob Murrell put the Hoyas ahead 1-0 in the 59th minute.
Georgetown outshot the Panthers 19-5 and the Hoyas had a 5-2 advantage in shot on goals, with Pineda having both of HPU’s. Holden Trent made four saves, three of them in the first half, to keep HPU in the game.
Pineda was named the Big South Offensive Co-Player of the Week and Trent was named Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
Pineda also scored the Panthers’ only goal in a season-opening 1-0 victory over Davidson on Thursday. Trent played all 180 minutes in net last week for the HPU with six saves and a 0.50 goals against average in the two matches.
HPU (1-0-1) plays host to Wofford on Thursday.
RICHMOND, VA. – High Point University posted four-set nonconference volleyball victories over Elon and Liberty on Sunday, completing a sweep of all three matches over the weekend and capturing the championship of the season-opening VCU Invitational.
HPU defeated Elon 25-10, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16. Against the Phoenix, Sydney Palazzolo finished with a match-high 17 kills while Jenny Wessling had 24 digs. Maria Miggins and Ally Van Eekeren combined for 43 assists.
HPU hit a .230 clip to .075 for the Phoenix. The Panthers led 51-39 in kills and 48-38 in assists.
In the matchup with Liberty, HPU lost the first set 23-25 and took the other three 26-24, 25-23, 25-15. High Point outhit Liberty .247-.211 for the match, holding a slight edge in both kills (57-56) and digs (61-60). The Panthers led in aces (6-3) while the Lady Flames won the blocking battle, 12-9.
Palazzolo scored a match-high 21 kills to go along with 11 digs, while Dylan Maberry chipped in with 18 kills at a .533 pace. Miggins dished out 27 assists. Jillian Ziemba collected a team-high 13 digs while Wessling had 10. Gabrielle Idlebird posted five blocks.
Palazzolo, who finished the weekend with 55 kills and 37 digs, was named the Big South Volleyball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Wessling, who had 53 digs and three aces in the three matches, was picked as Libero of the Week for matches played the opening weekend of the regular season.