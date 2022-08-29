WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tony Pineda scored the tying goal in the 64th minute and High Point University battled No. 2 Georgetown to a 1-1 draw in nonconference men’s soccer Sunday at Shaw Field.

Pineda took a pass from Sebastian Chalbaud, evaded a defender and found space in the top right corner of the goal. Jacob Murrell put the Hoyas ahead 1-0 in the 59th minute.

Trending Videos