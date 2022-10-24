HIGH POINT — Noah Holmes scored two goals and Karson Kendall, Aidan Abril and Kaya Ignacio added one each as the High Point University men’s soccer team dusted UNC Asheville 5-0 at Vert Stadium on Friday.

Holmes scored in the 13th minute and the Panthers didn’t tally again until Holmes found the net in the 53rd minute. Kendall tallied on a rebound in the 66th minute after Davis Biggerstaff’s shot was cleared out the box.

