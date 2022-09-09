HPU logo

HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s basketball head coach G.G. Smith has announced the addition of Linc Darner to the coaching staff for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Most recently, Darner spent the 2021-22 season as an associate head coach at Ball State University, where he helped the Cardinals to a Mid-America Conference Tournament appearance. Two players garnered all-conference honors, while Payton Sparks was named the league’s freshman of the year.

