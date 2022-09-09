HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s basketball head coach G.G. Smith has announced the addition of Linc Darner to the coaching staff for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Most recently, Darner spent the 2021-22 season as an associate head coach at Ball State University, where he helped the Cardinals to a Mid-America Conference Tournament appearance. Two players garnered all-conference honors, while Payton Sparks was named the league’s freshman of the year.
Prior to his time with the Cardinals, Darner was the head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay from 2015-20. In that time, Darner posted a 92-80 (53%) overall record while going 51-39 (57%) in the Horizon League. The Phoenix qualified for the Horizon League Tournament three out of the five seasons under Darner’s lead, including a tournament championship in 2016 that qualified the team for the NCAA Tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — High Point University defeated Sacred Heart 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18 in nonconference volleyball as part of the Fairfield Invitational at Fairfield University.
Sydney Palazzolo led HPU (5-3) with 17 kills while Dylan Maberry had 16.. Ally Van Eekeren dished out 40 of the Panthers’ 50 assists. Jenny Wessling scooped 28 digs and Palzzolo had 22.