HIGH POINT – Start time of High Point University’s men’s basketball home game against Big South rival Campbell on Saturday has been changed to accommodate its showing on television.
The Panthers will now face the Camels at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. The game is to be shown on NEXSTAR-owned stations in the Carolinas and Virginia.
HPU previously announced that next week’s game against Longwood was moved from Feb. 16 at 7 to Feb. 17 at 9 so that it could be shown on ESPNU.
MAYEA GAINS WEEKLY HONOR
HIGH POINT – HPU lacrosse attacker Brayden Mayea has been chosen the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced.
Mayea was chosen for scoring five goals in the Panthers’ season-opening loss to Maryland.
It was the fourth time that Mayea scored at least five goals in a game and the fourth time that an HPU player scored five in a season-opener.
The Panthers next see action in their home opener Friday against Colgate.