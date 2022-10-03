HPTSPTS-10-04-22 HPU.jpg

High Point University’s Noah Holmes scores a goal during Saturday’s match against Radford at Vert Stadium.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT— Once the ball went into the net for the first time, scoring became easier for the High Point University men’s soccer team as it defeated Radford 5-1 on Saturday at Vert Stadium.

Noah Holmes notched a brace for the Panthers (4-2-3, 2-0-1 BIg South) and Karson Kendall, Larson Rula and Sebastian Chalbaud added a goal each.

