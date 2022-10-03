HIGH POINT— Once the ball went into the net for the first time, scoring became easier for the High Point University men’s soccer team as it defeated Radford 5-1 on Saturday at Vert Stadium.
Noah Holmes notched a brace for the Panthers (4-2-3, 2-0-1 BIg South) and Karson Kendall, Larson Rula and Sebastian Chalbaud added a goal each.
The victory came after a day after athletics director Dan Hauser announced head coach Zach Haines had received a five-year contract extension.
“It was a good performance, different goal scorers, different guys contributing,” Haines said. “I loved the performance a lot.”
Holmes put HPU on the scoreboard in the 22nd minute after neither team was credited with a shot in the first 20 minutes. Kendall knocked in a header in the 33rd minute and Rula controlled a pass from midfield and scored from the left wing 47 seconds later. Chalbaud and Holmes rifled in goals from 22 yards out in the 57th and 60th minutes.
Holmes was named the Big South Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, while teammate goalkeeper Holden Trent was selected as the Defensive Player of the Week for matches played Sept. 26-Oct. 2, the league announced Monday.
Holmes’ brace against the Highlanders was his second in three matches. Trent made a total of seven saves, three against Radford and four in a scoreless draw with Elon.
HPU returns to action at N.C. State on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
HIGH POINT — The High Point University volleyball team defeated Winthrop and Charleston Southern then lost to 10th-ranked Pittsburgh in a trio of four-set matches in the Millis Center.
The Panthers (11-7, 4-0 Big South), turned back the Eagles 19-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 on Friday; defeated the Buccaneers 25-20, 21-25, 25-18,25-18 and fell to Pitt 25-18, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22).
Palazzolo has been named the Big South Volleyball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. She had 16 kills and 15 digs against Winthrop, 9 kills and 11 digs against Charleston Southern and 12 kills and 15 digs against Pittsburgh.
Dylan Maberry added 40 kills in the three matches. Ally Van Eekeran dished 110 assists. Jenny Wessling had 45 digs and Maria Miggins 41.
The Panthers resume play at Radford on Friday.
WOMEN’S GOLF
NORFOLK, Va. — The High Point University women’s golf team finished 15th among 15 teams in the Evie Odom Invitational that finished Sunday at the Princess Anne Country Club.
The Panthers posted rounds of 324, 289 and 281 for 54-over 894. College of Charleston took the team title at 3-over 843, which was two shots better than runner-up Minnesota.
Sarah Kahn was top individual finisher for the Panthers. She tied for 46th at 10-over 220. Ella Perna tied for 13th at 223, Darianys Guzman tied for 58th at 224, Vynie Chen for 68th at 228 and Ashley Chalmers for 72md at 229.
WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lindsey Ickes finished 12th individual and High Point University took seventh as a team in the Louisville Classic. HPU competed in preparation for the NCAA Regionals, which will be on the same course.
Ickes was clocked at 16:59.5 and finished 25.6 seconds behind winner Ceili McCabe of West Virginia. Other counting finishers for HPU were Olive Allen (46th), Ashley Jones (54th), Camryn Harper (68th) and Katie Taylor (94th).
Furman won the team title with 44 points and West Virginia was next with 92. High Point had 265.
MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The High Point University men’s cross-country team finished 15th in the Louisville Classic on Saturday.
Othmane El Ghaissi was the Panthers’ best finisher in 19th. Other counting runners were Spencer Smucker in 39th, Ian Miller in 99th, Lorenzo Botter in 132nd and Patrick Kelly in 145th.
A pair of Division II schools, Grand Valley State and Lee University, finished 1-2 in the team standings.