CHARLOTTE — Looking to rebound from a ninth-place finish under a new coach, the High Point University baseball team finished eighth in the Big South coaches preseason poll released by the league Thursday.
Campbell, the regular-season champion for the past three seasons, was picked to win for the fourth time in a row and swept the preseason player of the year and pitcher of the year honors.
High Point, which finished ninth in the league last year at 12-25 and had the worst overall record of 14-31, was not picked higher than fifth on any ballot and wound up 41 points in a system that awards 11 for first down to one for 11th. The Panthers will be in their first season under former Westchester Country Day coach and Wake Forest assistant Joey Hammond.
Campbell, which went 28-9 and received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament after losing in the conference tournament, finished with eight first-place votes and 116 points. USC Upstate, Winthrop and Charleston Southern received the other first-place votes.
Upstate finished second with 100 points. Radford is third with 86, followed by defending tournament champ Presbyterian (84), Gardner-Webb (82), Winthrop (72), Charleston Southern (51), HPU, UNC Asheville (38), North Carolina A&T (31) and Longwood (25).
Zach Neto, last season’s conference Player of the Year and the only one in the league to hit above .400, was named preseason player of the year. Neto, who made five All-American lists, hit .405 with 12 home runs, 58 RBIs, 50 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.
Thomas Herrington of the Camels, who was last season’s Freshman of the Year and second-team all-conference, was named the preseason pitcher of the year. He went 6-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 75 strikeouts.
The first day of the season is Feb. 18 and conference play begins the weekend of March 18-20. The top six finishers in the final conference standings advance to the league tournament scheduled May 25-28 at Truist Point.
TRACK AWARDS
CHARLOTTE — High Point University athletes were chosen Wednesday for three of the five weekly Big South indoor track and field awards.
Hannah Brookover was named the Big South Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, while teammate Sydney Horn earned the Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honors for competitions during the weekend of Jan. 20-23.
Brookover finished second in the mile run at the Brant Tolsma Invitational with a time of 4:50.22. Her effort is tops in the Big South this season and ranks fourth all-time in the league, as well as second-best in High Point history.
Horn finished second in the pole vault at the Brant Tolsma Invitational with a height of 4.26 meters (13 feet, 11.75 inches).
Chris Van Niekerk was named the Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. Van Niekerk set a Big South record in the shot put with a throw of 18.88m (61-11.50) at the Brant Tolsma Invitational. He established a school record in the process, and bettered the old league mark of 18.68m that was set in 2008.