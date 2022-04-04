High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.