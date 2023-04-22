newhpu.jpg

HIGH POINT — Emma Genovese and Kay Rosselli fashioned hat tricks and a total of 11 players zipped the ball into the cage as High Point University routed Wofford 18-10 in Big South women’s lacrosse action Saturday at Vert Stadium.

The Panthers (6-9, 5-2 Big South) turned a 4-2 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 15-5 advantage by the end of the third.

Trending Videos