HIGH POINT — Emma Genovese and Kay Rosselli fashioned hat tricks and a total of 11 players zipped the ball into the cage as High Point University routed Wofford 18-10 in Big South women’s lacrosse action Saturday at Vert Stadium.
The Panthers (6-9, 5-2 Big South) turned a 4-2 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 15-5 advantage by the end of the third.
Mena Loescher, Esprit Cha and Mandy Brockamp scored twice for HPU while Jordan Miles, Shannon Smith, Bruce Grace, Pia Cavallaro, Allie Connally and Reese Dowgiallo added a goal each.
Leading 3-2 after the Terriers (6-9. 3-4) scored with 2:10 left in the first period, HPU added six straight goals and eight of the next nine in expanding its cushion to 10-3 with 11:49 left in the third quarter. After Wofford made it 12-5, the Panthers scored the last three of the third quarter in pushing the lead to 10.
HPU dished eight assists — five by Emma Nowakowski and three by Loescher. Genovese won seven draw controls and Brockamp took six.
HPU resumes action at Campbell on Wednesday.