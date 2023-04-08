newhpu.jpg

HIGH POINT — Putting the clamps on Radford’s attack for a good part of the match, the High Point women’s lacrosse team prevailed 15-5 in the cold and rain Saturday at Vert Stadium.

The Panthers (3-8, 2-2 Big South) held the Highlanders (3-9, 0-4) to just 24 shots. That included just two in the first period and three in the third while HPU held Radford scoreless.

