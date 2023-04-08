HIGH POINT — Putting the clamps on Radford’s attack for a good part of the match, the High Point women’s lacrosse team prevailed 15-5 in the cold and rain Saturday at Vert Stadium.
The Panthers (3-8, 2-2 Big South) held the Highlanders (3-9, 0-4) to just 24 shots. That included just two in the first period and three in the third while HPU held Radford scoreless.
“We worked hard this week on our man-to-man defense and it paid off today,” HPU head coach Lydsey Boswell said. “I was excited about the turnover numbers that we had and the ability to convert them into goals.”
The Highlanders committed 26 turnovers that included 10 in the first quarter as HPU built a 5-0 lead and then seven more in the third as the Panthers scored three unanswered goals while upping the margin to 10-2.
“We connected today communicating, going for the caused turnovers,” sophomore midfielder Mandy Brockamp said. “The slides were there. We were really working as a unit. It was exciting.”
Brockamp, Jordan Miles and Kay Rosselli each scored three goals for the Panthers. Mena Loescher and Pia Cavallaro added two each, and Esprit Cha and Grace Bruce had one apiece.
“It's nice to see our attackers and our middies scoring in the same game,” Boswell said. “It’s something we’ve been working towards. To see contributions all over the offensive unti was nice to see.”
Brockamp completed her hat trick first, scoring the second and third of the Panthers’ goals in the third period. After Radford scored consecutive goals within a 32-second span early in the fourth, Brockamp fired in her final goal with 8:10 to go, making the score 11-4.
“The communication, I had a great part in that, sending the slides,” Brockamp said. “If someone else took the risk, I was there for the backup and that kept us in the game.”
Miles scored the next two Panther goals, the second with 4:03 remaining, upping the margin to 13-5 and HPU’s next goal complete Rosselli’s hat trick with 1:30 left.
“We’re looking to build confidence right now,” Boswell said. “We’re heavily focused on High Point lacrosse and making ourselves better. Duke is going to give us an opportunity on Tuesday to see what we can do there.”
Loescher had two assists. Cavallaro, Rosselli and Shannon Smith had one each. Taylor Suplee made seven saves in the first 50:50 with Sadie Coachman making four as she went the rest oc the way in the cage.
HPU travels to Duke on Tuesday in the beginning of three games on the road this week. The Panthers play at Longwood on Wednesday and Presbyterian on Saturday,