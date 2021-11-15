HIGH POINT – Callie Scheier scored 23 points as the High Point University women’s basketball team crushed overmatched non-NCAA Mid-Atlantic Christian 109-38 on Sunday in the Qubein Center.
Hayley Barfield added 17 points,Nakyah Terrell 16 and Lalmani Simmons 10 for the Panthers (2-1). Scheier, Berfield, Simmons, Shakira Baskerville and Courtney Meadows all played at least 22 minutes off the bench as Terrell, who saw 19 minutes of action, was the only starter to play more than 15 minutes.
Terrell was named the Big South Freshman of the Week on Monday, according to the conference.
HPU led 29-9 after one quarter, 54-17 at the half and 87-28 after three quarters. Mid-Atlantic Christian in Elizabeth City belongs to an athletic association of Christian schools and, according to its website, has a student enrollment that numbers in the hundreds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
EVANSTON, Ill. – Northwestern pulled away in the second half and buried High Point University 95-60 in men’s basketball late Friday.
HPU trailed just 34-33 at halftime but was held to 8 of 27 field-goal shooting in the second half while the Wildcats hit 25 of 32 (78.13 percent).
Pete Nance led Northwestern with 22 points, but Ryan Young and Ryan Greer were a combined 14 of 14 off the bench. Young scored 20 points, Boo Buie 19 and Greer 15.
John-Michael Wright led HPU with 23 points, Jaden House had 11 and Zack Austin 10.
VOLLEYBALL
CHARLOTTE – High Point freshman Jenny Wessling was named the Big South Libero of the Week for the last week of the regular season, the conference announced Monday.
Wessling recorded 44 digs and 6.29 digs per set in helping the Panthers win the regular-season title. She opened with 20 digs along with eight assists in a 3-0 win over UNC Asheville on Friday. On Saturday against USC Upstate, Wessling tallied 24 digs in the four-set victory.
HPU is the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament that starts Friday at Campbell University. The Panthers have a first-round bye and return to action in a semifinal on Saturday.