ASHEVILLE — Alex Abril took a pass from Sebastain Chalbaud in the 81st minute and the High Point University men’s soccer team held on to defeat host UNC Asheville 1-0 in the regular-season final for both Big South teams Wednesday.
The shutout was the Panthers’ fifth in a row and seventh in eight games in Big South play. HPU allowed just one goal in league play, setting a record.
“The best part of the game tonight is another clean sheet,” HPU head coach Zach Haines said in a release. “Giving up just one goal in conference play this season is a big-time achievement for the guys and it allowed us to gain some momentum heading into the tournament. We are excited to host the semifinal next Wednesday and look forward to getting a big crowd there to help us through."
HPU finishes the regular season 7-6-3 and 5-0-3 in league. The Panthers had previously clinched the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the conference tournament. They next see action as host of a semifinal match on Wednesday at Vert Stadium.
UNC Asheville finishes the season 1-14-1, 0-8-0.