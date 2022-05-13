HIGH POINT — High Point University put all the pieces in place Friday to end a rally with a walk-off grand slam against a quality opponent for the second time this season.
History didn’t provide a repeat of the big blow that produced a win against Wake Forest last month.
This time, the game ended on a strikeout as Campbell held on to defeat the Panthers 8-5 in the first game of a three-game series at Williard Stadium.
That the Panthers would have a chance to win seemed remote after the Camels belted two 2-run homers in the first and built a 6-0 lead through the middle of the fourth as their ace Thomas Harrington held HPU hitless.
But HPU scratched its way back after scoring one run in the fourth and two in the fifth against Harrington, who came into the game with a 1.23 ERA and having allowed just 13 runs with 94 strikeouts in 66 innings over 11 appearances.
HPU added two in the seventh after Harrington left with one out in the inning. After the Camels pushed the lead to three runs on a homer over the batter’s eye in the top of the ninth, the Panthers loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter in the bottom of the inning. HPU’s home run leader, Cole Singsank, came to the plate with two outs but failed to connect and struck out swinging.
Peyton Carr and Adam Stuart helped lead the Panthers offense, driving in two runs each.
“We knew Campbell was going to be aggressive and throw their punches early,” head coach Joey Hammond said. "They did and it was how were we going to react to it. ... The difference was the opponent on the mound. We could have mailed it in, but they didn’t, and that’s a sign of some growth.”
Campbell improves to 33-14 and 17-2 in the Big South. HPU drops to 19-30, 10-9.
“We would have liked to come out of this game with a win, no doubt, but there were so many positives to come out of this game,” Hammond said. “I like the way we fought. To face one of the top pitchers in all of college baseball and the way their offense is, that’s really tough sledding. For us to continue to fight and make them use two make them use two of their heavily used bullpen pitchers in a game where we’re down 6-0 early on, that was a win.”
Hammond said the Panthers weren’t intimidated by trailing early because of their rally and win on a grand slam against Wake Forest in extra innings last month.
HPU got on the board in the fourth, helped by a Camels throwing error on Carr’s grounder to third after Javon Fields singled. Fields, who went to third on the error, scored on a fielder’s choice.
The Panthers cut the margin to 7-3 with two runs in the fifth. Singsank hit a drive that turned into a ground rule double when it bounced over the short wall in right. After Blake Sutton walked and Jackson Melton singled, Carr laced a two-run single.
HPU took advantage after Harrington (10-1) was lifted in the seventh. Camel reliever Ty Cummings walked Melton and Fields, unleashed a wild pickoff throw deep into foul territory that allowed Melton to score and walked Carr. Ryan Chasse replaced Cummings and gave a run-scoring single to Carr.
HPU starter Teddy Merritt gave up five runs in three innings as Ty Babin and Tyler Halstead crushed two-run homers in the second. David Keith replaced Merritt and went the last six innings, holding the Camels scoreless from the sixth until Zach Neto launched the ball that cleared the screen in the center.
“That was a great job by David Keith to come in and do what he did,” Hammond said.
The Panthers stranded 10 runners, including two each in the fifth and eight. HPU also failed to score after having runners on first and third with no one out.
“We’ve had some games we’ve won that I didn’t think we played well,” Hammond said. “Tonight, I thought this was a game in which we played well and lost. If we play like this every game, we’re going to win more than we lose."
The series continues today at 6 p.m.
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519