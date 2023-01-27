CHARLOTTE — High Point University placed third in the Big South preseason baseball poll of the league’s coaches announced by the conference this week.

Campbell, the defending tournament champ and regular-season champ the past four seasons, was chosen as the preseason favorite for the fifth straight season. The coaches voted Campbell infielder Drake Pierson as the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year and Camels’ hurler Cade Kuehler the league’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

