CHARLOTTE — High Point University placed third in the Big South preseason baseball poll of the league’s coaches announced by the conference this week.
Campbell, the defending tournament champ and regular-season champ the past four seasons, was chosen as the preseason favorite for the fifth straight season. The coaches voted Campbell infielder Drake Pierson as the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year and Camels’ hurler Cade Kuehler the league’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
The top four teams in the final conference standings will advance to the league tournament, scheduled May 25-27 at Truist Point. The champion receives the Big South’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.
This is the last season in the league for Campbell, which is joining the Colonial Athletic Conference in July.
The Camels received six first-place votes and 93 total points. USC Upstate received two first-place votes and was second in the preseason poll with 88 points, while High Point finished in the third spot with 68 points. Gardner-Webb was fourth with 65 points, ahead of fifth-place UNC Asheville’s 49 points. Longwood was sixth, Charleston Southern finished seventh, Presbyterian College finished eighth, Winthrop finished ninth and Radford finished 10th.
The 2023 baseball season begins Friday, Feb. 17, and the first Big South conference weekend is March 17-19.