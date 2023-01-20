CHARLOTTE — High Point University placed second in an annual preseason poll of the Big South Conference’s women’s lacrosse coaches, who picked Panthers attacker Mena Loescher as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, the league announced.

Defending champion Mercer, a Southern Conference team that competes in the Big South only in women’s lacrosse, was chosen as the preseason favorite for the first time. The Bears received eight of 10 first-place votes and finished with 98 of a possible 100 votes. They enter the 2023 campaign with 19 letter winners and nine starters returning from the 2022 squad that shared the regular-season title with an 8-1 Big South record.

