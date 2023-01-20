CHARLOTTE — High Point University placed second in an annual preseason poll of the Big South Conference’s women’s lacrosse coaches, who picked Panthers attacker Mena Loescher as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, the league announced.
Defending champion Mercer, a Southern Conference team that competes in the Big South only in women’s lacrosse, was chosen as the preseason favorite for the first time. The Bears received eight of 10 first-place votes and finished with 98 of a possible 100 votes. They enter the 2023 campaign with 19 letter winners and nine starters returning from the 2022 squad that shared the regular-season title with an 8-1 Big South record.
High Point, which tied Mercer for the regular-season title, finished with 89 points and received one first-place vote. Campbell was third with 78 points and the remaining first-place plaudit. Associate member Furman finished fourth in the voting with 67 points, followed by Winthrop in the fifth spot at 55 points.
Gardner-Webb landed in sixth-place with 44 points, and associate member Wofford received 37 points for the seventh spot in the poll. Longwood and Radford tied for the eighth position with 34 points each, with Presbyterian College (14 points) in 10th.
Loescher started all 19 matches in 2022 and finished the campaign second on the Panthers’ squad with 76 points. She tallied 46 goals and 30 assists last season in helping HPU tie for the regular-season championship and finish runner-up in the Big South Tournament. An Honorable Mention All-Big South honoree in 2021, Loescher picked up 21 ground balls a season ago and netted a Big South Championship Semifinal record 11 points vs. Gardner-Webb on May 6.
Campbell’s Sam Bischoff is the Preseason Midfielder of the Year, and Camels’ defender Rebekah Taylor is the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honoree.