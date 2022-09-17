HIGH POINT — High Point University and Gardner-Webb battled to a 1-1 tie in the Big South Conference opener for both teams in men’s soccer Friday night at Vert Stadium,
Finn McRobb tied the score for the Panthers in the 49th minute, 17 minutes after Pablo Brimeux put the Runnin’ Bulldogs up 1-0.
HPU held a 14-11 advantage in shots. Holden Trent made three saves in goal for the Panthers (2-2-2).
AUSTIN, Texas — Top-ranked Texas swept High Point University 25-16, 25-18, 25-16 in nonconference volleyball Friday in Gregory Gym.
The Longhorns (8-0), who hit a .365 clip, led 55-36 in kills, 43-24 in assists and 54-33 in digs.
Sydney Palazzolo led the Panthers (7-5) with nine kills. Ally Van Eekeren had 20 assists and Jenny Weslling had 13 digs.
HPU didn’t lead until going up 3-2 in the third set. The Panthers led by as much as 10-5. They were up 11-7 before Texas ran off nine straight points.