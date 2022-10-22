HPU men’s soccer blanks Asheville
BY ENTERPRISE STAFF
HIGH POINT — Noah Holmes scored two goals and Karson Kendall, Aidan Abril and Kaya Ignacio added one each as the High Point University men’s soccer team dusted UNC Asheville 5-0 at Vert Stadium on Friday.
Holmes scored in the 13th minute and the Panthers didn’t tally again until Holmes found the net in the 53rd minute. Kendall tallied on a rebound in the 66th minute after Davis Biggerstaff’s shot was cleared out the box.
Abril and Ignacio scored 25 seconds apart in the 79th minute.
High Point improved to 7-3-4 and moved into first place in the league at 4-0-2, just ahead of 4-1-1 Campbell, which was idle over the weekend. HPU returns to action at home on Tuesday against nonconference foe Queens.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
HIGH POINT — Previously winless Presbyterian scored two goals in the last 20 minutes and upended High Point University 2-1, ruining the Panthers final home game of the season Saturday at Vert Stadium.
Senior forward Sam Gerhart, playing for the final time at home, scored on an early header for the third consecutive match, putting HPU up 1-0.
Presbyterian (1-12-3, 1-6-1) pulled even in the 71st minute and scored the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute.
HPU, 5-9-3 overall, dropped to 4-3-1 in the league. With a game remaining, the Panthers are tied with Gardner-Webb, which also lost for fourth place and the final berth in the conference.
HPU ends its regular season at third-place Radford on Wednesday while the Runnin’ Bulldogs play host to second-place USC Upstate. With a win over Radford, HPU would finish no worse than in a tie for third (and would get the third seed on tiebreakers). With a loss, the Panthers could finish from fourth to sixth.
VOLLEYBALL
HIGH POINT — High Point University defeated Presbyterian 25-14, 25-9, 25-12, 25-15 in a Big South match Friday at the Millis Center.
Garbrielle Idlebird led the Panthers with 12 kills while Dylan Maberry had 11 and Sydney Palazzolo 10. Ally Van Eekeren passed for 33 assists. Jenny Wessling had 31 digs and Palazzollo 12.
HPU sprinted out to a 9-1 lead in the first set and 19-5 in the second. Presbyterian led all the way in the third and pulled away after HPU got as close as 7-6. In the fourth frame, HPU scored four straight points to go up 7-2 and a later eight point run extended the margin to 19-6.
The Panthers improved to 16-8, 9-1. They next play at Charleston Southern on Friday.