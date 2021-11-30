Capsule looks at today’s High Point University basketball games:
FURMAN PALADINS (4-2) AT HPU MEN (3-3)
Where: Qubein Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Last game: HPU defeated Division II Chowan 90-60; Furman defeated USC Upstate 87-77
Of note: Furman was picked to finish second in the Southern Conference behind Chattanooga. . . Paladins have a victory over Power 5 opponent, Louisville, and two against Big South schools — Radford and USC Upstate — and their losses are to Belmont and Navy. . . Paladins are averaging 86.8 points per game, with guard Mike Bothwell the leading scorer at 18 points per game, followed by guard Alex Hunter (16.3) and forward Jalen Slawson (15.3). . . Slawson is averaging 7.7. rebounds per game. . . Bothwell and Hunter were voted preseason all conference. . . Paladins are in their fifth year under head coach Bob Richey, who has guided them to 20-win seasons in each of his first four.
HPU WOMEN (2-3) AT WOFFORD TERRIERS (1-5)
Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, S.C.
When: 5 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Last game: HPU lost to Wake Forest, 79-50; Wofford lost to UNC Asheville 70-64
Of note: Wofford was picked to finish third in the Southern Conference’ coaches poll. . . Terriers’ only win is against Southern Wesleyan, 106-55. . . Wofford’s losses came against College of Charleston, N.C. State, Towson and Florida in addition to UNCA. . . Terriers are averaging 61.7 points per game and have hit 36.1% of their field goal attempts. . . Alexis Tomlin leads the Terriers in scoring (9.5 points per game) and rebounding average (7.8 per game). . . HPU is averaging 67.8 points and 38.4% shooting from the field. . . Panthers are averaging just 10.6 turnovers per game while forcing an average of 20.2.