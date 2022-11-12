BUIES CREEK – High Point University capitalized on its chances and captured its second conference tournament title.
The second-seeded Panthers scored once in each half, kept everything in order defensively and shut out top-seeded Campbell 2-0 in the Big South Conference men's soccer tournament final Saturday night at Campbell's Eakes Athletic Complex.
Noah Holmes scored in the 12th minute on a header in the penalty area and again in the 81st minute, working through defense, to key High Point (10-4-5), making its fourth straight tournament finals appearance. Kaya Ignacio, Larson Rula and Jackson Ruckman each had an assist.
The Panthers, which fell to the Camels in the 2019 and 2021 finals, won the tournament for the second time after taking the championship over USC Upstate in 2020-21.
Campbell finished with an 11-5 advantage in shots but where chasing much of the match after Holmes' early goal gave High Point the advantage. Holmes' second goal combined with a strong effort by the Panthers' defense, anchored by goalkeeper Holden Trent with two saves, sealed the outcome.
Trent, Finn McRobb, Sebastian Chalbaud and Holmes – who was selected tournament MVP – were named to the all-tournament team.
High Point earned the conference's automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament and will learn its opponent during Monday afternoon's selection show.