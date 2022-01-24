HIGH POINT — Tired of losing leads late in close games, the High Point University men’s basketball team did something about it Monday.
Two nights after a disappointing performance at Hampton resulted in a fourth overtime loss of the season and third straight heartbreaker on the road, the Panthers dominated the second half all the way to the finish and knocked Winthrop from the ranks of the unbeaten in Big South Conference play, 65-56 at the Qubein Center.
Surviving a first-half in which they shot just 26.7%, the Panthers (9-11. 2-3 Big South) opened the second half with a 27-6 run to go up 53-37 with 11:20 left to go in the game and didn’t let Winthrop (21-6, 5-1) crawl closer than seven down stretch, the opposite of squandering a seven-point in the last 25 seconds of regulation at Hampton.
HPU did it without head coach Tubby Smith on the bench for the second straight game because of COVID-19 protocols and his son G.G. Smith serving as acting head coach. A spokesman said Tubby Smith is expected back for Wednesday’s game against Radford.
Zack Austin led the Panthers with 17 points, Bryant Randleman had 14 and Jadem House 12 while conference leading scorer John-Michael Wright had just nine and played only 23 minutes before picking up his fifth with a little over a minute to play.
“We’d been talking about it since the Hampton game, we’re tired of losing these close games,” Austin said. “There’s been too many overtime games we didn’t finish out. We’re trying to learn how to finish games, and I think we did that tonight.”
HPU came out hot in the second half, hitting five of its first six shots on the way to shooting 56% (14 of 25) while holding the Eagles to 33% (8of 24). The Panthers also forced 12 turnovers and swiped seven steals in the second half.
“We were just trying to be in the right spots,” sophomore guard Bryson Childress said. “We’re so close to being good and we’ve lost so many close ones. Tonight, we learned we’re over that hump, that we can make those winning plays and finish those games out. That’s the mindset now to get in there and do whatever it takes to win.”
Childress, who got extended playing time with Wright in foul trouble, made one of the plays that defined the night when he stopped a fastbreak by taking a charge from Winthrop center D.J. Burns, which was something along the lines of a compact car taking on a tractor-trailer.
“That one hurt,” Childress said.
Childress is listed on the HPU roster as 5-7 and 139 pounds while Burns is listed as 6-9, 260.
“Coach Smith, I know he’s not here, but I hope he’s proud finally,” Childress said. “I’ve tried to take a few and he gets mad when I don’t take one. With my size, I try to get into position to make plays to prove that my size doesn’t matter. I love to make those plays to prove people wrong. I just try to be fearless.”
HPU also limited Winthrop to six offensive rebounds and finished with a 35-33 advantage on the boards. The Panthers neutralized Burns, holding him to eight points. Kelton Talford, who split time with Burns, led the Eagles with 17 but mustered just four after the half. Cory Hightower added 12.
“We got outrebounded at Hampton by 19, and that’s not acceptable in this program,” Austin said. “We came in with the mindset of just boxing out, just find a body. Even if your man isn’t crashing, find a body and box out.”
HPU went on the big run in the second half after Wintrhop opened the period with a bucket for a five points lead. Austin started it with a 3, House hit a jumper and Austin came up with a steal and dunk to put HPU up 33-31. After a Wintrhop bucket, House drove for a layup that put HPU in front with 18:05 to play and the Panthers never trail.
Hampton got to within two at 37-35, and HPU scored 16 of the next 18 points, capped by another 3 from Austin.
“I took the loss at Hampton the hardest,” Austin said. “If I hadn’t turned the ball over in the final second, we would have won that game. I decided to come back with the mindset of playing good and getting this win.”
Hampton still had a chance when Patrick Good hit three free throws after he was fouled by Wright to make it 61-54. But, with the Eagles fouling, Randleman hit 1 of 2 free throws and after a Winthrop miss, House broke free from a fastbreak dunk that made it 64-54.