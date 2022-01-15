HIGH POINT — High Point University basketball team didn’t completely buckle as in games before and held on for a 78-71 victory over new neighborhood Big South foe North Carolina A&T in the Qubein Center on Saturday
Playing some of their best basketball of the season, the Panthers led by double digits for most of the second half and appeared to be in good shape with a 16-point lead after John-Michael Wright hit one of two free throws when a technical foul was called on the A&T bench with just under four minutes to go.
The Aggies then started taking advantage of HPU’s turnovers and missed shots and scored 14 straight points to get within 70-68 with just over a minute to go.
HPU coach Tubby Smith called a time out and the Panthers responded, scoring their first conference win and improving to 7-9, 1-1 while avoiding another close loss similar to three overtime setbacks at home early in the season and a last-second defeat on a 3 at USC Upstate on Wednesday. They also handed A&T its first conference defeat as the Aggies fell to 8-10, 3-1
“Today we found a way to win despite some of the things we didn’t do well down the stretch,” Smith said.
After the time out, the Panthers beat the Aggies’ press and sailed the ball down to Zack Austin for a dunk. A&T responded quickly with a bucket to cut the margin down to two. John-Michael Wright then hit three of four free throws to just one for A&T, and after the Panthers got a stop, Jaden House capped the victory with a dunk and free throw.
Wright led the Panthers with 27 points. Austin had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and House added 16 points.
“We told each other to keep calm because we had been in this situation before where we had a lead and blown it and lost,” Wright said. “We told each other to stay calm and stay poised, there’s a minute left, just finish the game.
“We had confidence we could hang on because we should have hung on the previous games. We pretty much knew what we needed to do. We shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place but we were. So we told each other to keep calm and just finish.”
On the fast break that resulted in Austin’s dunk, Bryant Randleman passed out of a double team in the back court to Wright just past midcourt, who fired the ball to Austin, who was behind the defense.
“The play we ran is one we use to get open on the press,” Wright said. “He just happened to be open so we threw it over the top. It wasn’t necessarily for him but that’s how it worked out.”
Marcus Watson led the Aggies with 17. David Beatty had 14 and Demetric Horton 13. Kameron Langley, who starred at Southwest Guilford and is coming off the bench, scored six points and dished four assists but also committed four turnovers and had two shots blocked.
The early parts of the first half featured four lead changes and three ties before the Panthers went on a 12-2 run, turning a three-point lead into a 13-point cushion with 2:21 left in the first half.
HPU led 42-33 at the break. A&T cut the margin to five with the first two buckets of the first half but the Panthers, trying to play uptempo, responded with nine straight points thanks to House’s 3, two layups by Wright, two shots close in by House and a layup from Izunabor.
HPU stayed up double digits despite squandering fast break opportunities before A&T made its late push. Beaty started it with a layup and free throw, Horton canned a three, Watson scored near the basket and Beatty and Horton each added a 3.
“Turnovers hurt us and I think the technical helped them, too,” Smith said. “It was a very timely technical.”
Smith and Aggies coach Will Jones paid tribute to Gene Littles in a pregame ceremony. Little is the leading scorer in HPU history and was head coach at A&T for two seasons in the late 70’s. The Aggies won the MEAC championship in both seasons under Littles.
Wright said he considers A&T a new rival and that the Panthers marked the game in September as one to win. Wright added the win was special for him because he had family that attended A&T.
There was some chippiness between players in the handshake line after the game.
“It was a personal game for me,” Wright said. “They were a great team, pretty good players. Before the end, there wasn’t too much confrontation on the court. We had an exciting moment and things like that happen. Besides that, they were a great group of guys, they have a great coach and I look forward to playing them again.”
HPU returns to action Wednesday at Charleston Southern.