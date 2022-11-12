HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s head basketball coach G.G. Smith aptly described how forward Jaden House played on offense Saturday.
“Jaden is a big-time scorer,” Smith said. “He got hot and you have to let him cook.”
House scored a career-high 33 points, the most since John-Michael Wright tallied 34 against Charleston Southern in January, as the Panthers outran Wofford 91-80 in the Qubein Center on Saturday.
Of the 33, nearly half came in a crucial run in the second half after the Terriers took advantage of open 3s in cutting a 19-point lead down to eight with 14:35 left. The Panthers (2-0) then went on a 29-17 tear over nearly nine minutes with House providing 16 of the points.
“I felt like I had to get out there and help,” House said. “I picked up a couple of fouls early and had to sit. The second half, I just wanted to come out and help my team.”
Three times during the surge, he drove for layups, was fouled and completed the three-point plays. He also had a dunk, a short jumper and three more free throws.
“I just took whatever they gave us,” House said. “If there was a driving lane, I drove it. If I was able to shoot a 3, I shot a three.”
When the stretch was over, HPU enjoyed its biggest lead of the afternoon at 80-60 and kept it over 15 until the last 1:45. It was the first time the Panthers scored at least 90 points in a regulation game against a Division I opponent since defeating William & Mary 100-60 to open the 2017-18 season. HPU needed an overtime in scoring 91 against UNC Asheville last season.
Following a 23-point performance in a season-opening win against Pfeiffer, House hit 10 of his 15 field goal attempts, including 2 of 4 from 3, and 11 of 12 free throws as HPU made 18 of 23.
“To be honest, I think I can always do it,” House said. “But when you have other players on your team that can also score, you have to share the wealth. We’ve got the same things this year. We have ‘Laye (Abdoulaye Thiam) and we have Zack (Austin). Bryant (Randleman) is scoring the ball better. I guess tonight was just my night.”
Austin added 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the year before he was bothered by cramps in the closing minutes. Thiam had 11 before he was shaken up diving for a loose ball with 4:46 left.
B.J. Mack, a preseason All-Southern Conference selection, led the Terriers (1-1) with 21 points. Jackson Paveletzke had 18, Corey Tripp 11 and Messiah Jones 10.
HPU never trailed and led the last 37:57 after Austin hit a 3 that opened the scoring. HPU led 39-22 at the half after shooting 50 percent from the field (14 of 28) while holding the Terriers to 27 percent shooting (7 of 26) that included just 1 make in 10 tries from beyond the 3-point arc.
HPU ended the half on a 16-6 run over the last 7:24 in which Wofford made just two field goals.
“I credit our defense,” Smith said. “It starts with Bryant and Jaden and ‘Laye. We have three pretty good perimeter defenders. Zack is rebounding and blocking shots and Manny (Emmauel Izunabor) is pretty tough inside. We have five guys who can guard and dig down when they have to. That was a big difference, especially the first 10 minutes of the game.”
The Panthers won despite having trouble not fouling while guarding Mack, who is 6-8 and 245 pounds. Izunabor picked up two fouls in the first four minutes, and his replacements, Alex Holt and Ahmard Harvey, followed suit, with Holt picking up three fouls and Harvey two.
Harvey fouled out in just 16 minutes of action, while Holt (16 minutes) and Izunabor (11 minutes) finished with four,
The Panthers return to action when they host Division II Lees-McRae on Tuesday.