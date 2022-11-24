SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – The High Point University men’s basketball team scored the last eight points of the game and defeated Tennessee State 77-72 in the SoCal Challenge Sand Division championship game Wednesday.
Tennessee State went scoreless in its last five possessions after hitting two free throws for a 72-68 lead with 2:33 left.
Zach Austin hit a 3-pointer with 1:34 left, bringing HPU within one. Bryant Randleman, who led the Panthers scored the last six points and finished with 18 points. He hit a jumper than put HPU ahead with `1:08 to go, drove for a layup with 24 seconds left and sealed the outcome by hitting two free throws with three seconds to go.
The Panthers (5-1) led by seven early in the second half and was up by six with just under 16 minutes to play. Tennessee State closed (4-2) the gap and went ahead 56-55 left. The rest of the half featured five more lead changes and four ties..
Jaden House added 14 points, Austin 14 and Thiam Abdoulaye 12. Abdoulaye grabbed eight rebounds and Randleman had six.
Marcus Fitzgerald, Adong Makuoi, Christian Brown and Dedric Boyd each scored 12 for Tennessee State, which led 15-5 after the first 5 minutes.
HPU trailed 37-30 before closing the first half with a 7-0 run in the last 1:55..House started the rally with a jumper. Abdoulaye hit free throws and Austin drained a 3 that put HPU up 38-37 at the half.