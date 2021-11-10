HIGH POINT — John-Michael Wright wanted to give the fans a show as the High Point University men’s basketball team played its first regular-season game in the Qubein Center on Tuesday.
He made good on his intentions.
After missing his first shot, Wright hit his first four 3-point attempts and added a layup during a barrage that put the Panthers ahead by 19 in the first 4:34. The outcome was never in doubt from there as HPU steamed past outmanned Division III Shenandoah University 108-59.
Wright finished with a team leading 23 points on 8 of 14 shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3, in 20 minutes. HPU built such a big lead early that none of the starters played more than 21 and all but center Emmanuel Izunabor sat all of the last 13.
Wright, who hit 6 of his first 8 shots, felt he might have a good shooting night.
“A little bit,” Wright said. “The first official game, you know, everyone was fired up. We hadn’t played a real game yet so I was just anticipating it. And we’re in this crazy facility with the students we know watching us. So I wanted to make sure I put on a show and we wanted to make sure we put on a show and get everyone excited for the season.”
The Panthers had little trouble doing that as they topped 100 points and posted their biggest margin of victory since defeating Washington College 101-60 on January 2, 2019. Wright, who fired at will in his early 3-point run, also dished six assists as the starting point guard in place of suspended Bryant Randleman.
“I played point guard in high school as it wasn’t too big of a challenge but there was some adjusting,” Wright said. “Yes, I’m running the point but anybody can be up top so once I pass it, I screen down and I’m back in the 2 guard position. I’ll still get my shots in the position I want to from the point guard position.
“It hasn’t been too much different. I’m glad to distribute more now because it opens me up and my teammates are hitting, too. That’s what we tried to do all summer, let me distribute more and let the game come to me.”
Zack Austin, who hit 7 of 11 shots added 20 points and collected nine rebounds. Reserve guard Bryson Childress had 14 points and starter Jaden House added 12 points. Izunabor had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Panthers hit over 50 percent of their field goal attempts (38 of 74) for the first time since a game against Prebyterian last season. The starters were a sterling 28 of 47.
“I knew we had improved our shooting because the guys are a year older and understand the system and John-Michael did a good job of distributing the basketball,” HPU head coach Tubby Smith said. “That’s important with Bryant on suspension. John-Michael’s done a great job running the team.”
Austin hit a 3 seconds into the game and added another to go along with Wright’s four in the opening 23-4 burst. HPU led by 30 with just after head coach Tubby Smith went to his bench with a little over 11 minutes to play in the first half. The Panthers went up 41 with 17:17 left and led by 50 for the first time with just over 12 minutes to go, just after the starters went to the bench.
The biggest lead was 55 with 3:43 left.
“Our guys came focused and ready and it carried over throughout the game,” Smith said. “We were at our best and I don’t think we’ve shot the ball like this in years. We’ve improved in that area and that’s huge. We thank Shenandoah for helping us open our new building. To get this game under our belt was important as we had on the road for the next two games.”
With a size advantage, HPU held Shenandoah to 30.6 per cent shooting, blocked 11 shots led by Austin’s four, and forced 15 turnovers. None of the Hornet starters scored more than seven points as reserve guard Zach Riddle was their leading scorer with 11.
The Panthers committed just eight turnovers and had 20 assists
All 11 players who were available saw action for HPU and walkons John-Michael Hughes and A.J. Hoynack played extended minutes. Smith said reserve point guard Brock Williams didn’t play because of illness, making five Panthers on the sidelines.
“You could see we have five guys in sweatsuits tonight,” Smith said. “All the guys who came in gave us quality minutes. I’m glad we got off to a good start.”
The Panthers return to action Friday at Northwestern and go to Notre Dame on Tuesday. Those games are part of the Legends Classic which also includes Howard, Georgia State and William & Mary coming for games Nov. 20-21.
