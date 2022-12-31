newhpu.jpg

HIGH POINT — Failing to make shots and stops down the stretch for the second straight game, the High Point University men’s basketball team suffered its fifth straight defeat, falling against Gardner-Webb 80-73 in the Qubein Center on Saturday.

“We’re on a little skid here,” Panthers head coach G.G. Smith said. “We’ve got to find a way to break out of this funk.”

