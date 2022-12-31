HIGH POINT — Failing to make shots and stops down the stretch for the second straight game, the High Point University men’s basketball team suffered its fifth straight defeat, falling against Gardner-Webb 80-73 in the Qubein Center on Saturday.
“We’re on a little skid here,” Panthers head coach G.G. Smith said. “We’ve got to find a way to break out of this funk.”
HPU rallied from 10 down in each half to lead briefly. The Panthers pulled even for the last time at 70-70 when Jaden House made two free throws with 3:04.
On Gardner-Webb’s next possession, Caleb Robinson made a twisting shot over Zack Austin with 2:41 left and the Runnin’ Bulldogs never trailed again.
“He hit a tough shot but you can’t let him get to the basket that easy,” Smith said. I know Zack had four fouls but you still have to play defense and if you foul, you foul. You’ve got to play. You can’t worry if the refs are going to call something, you can’t worry if you’re going to foul out.”
Abdoulaye Thiam, who led HPU with 23 points, missed a 3 and Lucas Stieber buried a 3 at the other end for a 75-70 cushion. Zack Austin, who added 14, then missed a 3 and Ahmard Harvey missed a stick-back.
“We had a couple of wide-open looks but I didn’t think we went to the offensive glass with the kind of urgency that we needed,” Smith said. “That’s something we haven’t done well the last couple of games. . .Ahmard did get his hands on the ball but we’ve got to do a better job inside. I think we missed 12 layups and this the fourth game we’ve missed at least 12. We’ve got to absorb the contact and finish plays inside. If not that, at least draw the foul and go to the line.”
Austin fouled out trying to stop Robinson, who made one free throw. HPU got no closer than four the rest of the way as Gardner-Webb made 5 of 6 free throws.
House, who struggled shooting until the very end, scored all 11 points HPU scored in the last 9:13 and finished with 16 for the game. Harvey and Emmauel Izunabor pulled down 11 rebounds each.
Anthony Selden scored 15 points as five Runnin Bulldogs scored in double figures. Gardner-Webb shot 46.9 percent from the field including 15 of 28 from 3. Smith was not pleased that the Panthers consistently failed to stop the Runnin’ Bulldogs guard from driving into the lane and passing either to an open big man underneath the basket or out to a shooter for an open 3.
Kareen Reid, Stieber and Robinson each scored 12 and DQ Nicholas added 10. Stieber and Robinson accounted for 24 of the 33 points scored by Gardner-Webb’s reserves.
Smith got just 12 points from his bench. Harvey had eight of those, six of them coming at the start of a 14-1 run that carried the Panthers from a 10-point deficit to a 62-59 lead. An alley-oop dunk by Austin on a pass from House and 3-pointer from Justin Taylor completed the surge.
Thiam scored 18 of his points in the first half. Eleven of them came in a 15-5 run as the Panthers came from 10 behind and forced a 29-29 tied on the way to leading 39-38 at the half.