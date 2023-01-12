CHARLESTON, S.C. — The downward trend for the High Point University men’s basketball team continued Wednesday night.
Thoroughly outrebounded and having difficulty stopping Charleston Southern’s fastbreak, the Panthers fell 106-69 in the Buc Dome for their eighth loss in a row, which ties the program’s longest skid in the Division I era.
Exceeded only by a 45-point defeat against Liberty in the 2004 conference tournament, the 37-point loss was the second worst against a Big South team as it edged a 36-point drubbing at the hands of Gardner-Webb in 2017.
The 106 points is the most allowed to a Big South opponent and the fourth most given up to any team in the D-1 era. The Panthers allowed 26 fast breaks points and 41 made field goals, both records for a Big South game.
The worst previous loss to Charleston Southern was by 20.
HPU (8-9, 0-5) trailed 19-5 with 14:31 left in the first half, then managed to cut the margin to eight. The Buccaneers (7-9, 3-2) scored 11 straight points for a 34-15 cushion with 9:26 left in the period.
Charleston Southern, which hit 58.6% of its field goal attempts and 46.4% from 3 led by as many as 43 twice, the last time at 97-54 and crossed the 100-point mark with 3:09 left. The Panthers were outrebounded 44-29 and allowed 30 points off turnovers.
Jaden House led HPU with 23 points and no one else scored more than nine.
Claudell Harris Jr. who hit 13 of 18 field goals that included 6 of 9 from 3-point range, led the Bucs with 34 points in 33 minutes. Tahlik Chavez added 16 and Kalib Clinton had 13.
The Panthers return to action on Saturday against Presbyterian in the Qubein Center.