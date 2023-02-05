HIGH POINT — Back on the court after missing five games following an injury, High Point University reserve point guard Brock Williams delivered when given the opportunity in crunch time.

Williams hit two key baskets along with three crucial free throws down the stretch and finished with a career high 14 points as High Point University held off Charleston Southern 81-73 in Big South men’s basketball Saturday night before a Family Weekend packed house in the Qubein Center.

