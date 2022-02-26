HIGH POINT — The High Point University men’s basketball team will head into next week’s Big South tournament with a full head of steam.
The Panthers opened a double-digit lead in the first eight minutes, led by many as 22 and cruised past Hampton 88-77 ion Senior Day in the regular-season finale for both Big South schools on Saturday at Qubein Center.
The dominating win, coupled with a 20-point triumph at North Carolina A&T on Tuesday that broke a four-game losing streak, provided HPU with one of its best weeks of the season.
HPU improved to 13-17 and 7-9 in the conference. The Panthers next play Wednesday in the first round of the conference tournament at Bojangles Arena in Charlotte.
“We’ve had to play through some adversity,” head coach G.G. Smith said. “We could be better defensively. We’re giving up more points in the paint than I would like. But this team is coming together and that has me excited about next week.”
The Panthers shot 58.3% from the field, concentrated on getting the ball near the rim and took just 16 shots from 3 (hitting six). They held a 52-32 advantage in points in the paint over the Pirates, who shot 38.5%.
“We improved since the beginning of the season on moving without the ball and which position each player wants the ball,” point guard Bryant Randleman said. “We improved in our ball movement and off ball movement.”
Zack Austin led the Panthers with 21 points and 10 rebounds. He also blocked six shots.
Randleman, in one of his better games of the season, added 20 points on 9 of 10 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and dished five assists.
“My coaches have pushed me to produce more and have confidence in myself,” Randleman said. “This game, things came together for me, just taking advantage of the driving lanes and fastbreak opportunities. Zack and John-Michael (Wright) and Jaden (House) draw a lot of attention so I have to be ready to make open shots when they have two on them.”
Wright added 14, all in the second half after sitting a lot of the first because of foul trouble. Alex Holt chipped in 11 thanks to five field goals from close range.
All three of the players honored in ceremonies before the game scored as they saw action early. Rob Peterson started for the second game in a row and had two points. Caden Sanchez also had two, and walk-on John-Michael Hughes nailed a 3.
Najee Garvin led the Pirates (9-18, 5-11)with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Russell Dean had 15, Rio Haskett and Raymond Bethea Jr. added 13 each, and Amir Nesbitt chipped in 12. HPU opened a 12-2 lead in the first six minutes as Hampton made just one of its first 11 field goal attempts.
“We just emphasized getting stops,” Randleman said. “We know if we buckle down on defense our chances of winning are pretty high. We just focused on getting in the gaps and helping each other out.”
Hampton closed to within 29-21 with a six-point run but the Panthers countered and pushed it out to 35-21 and led 44-32 at the half. HPU maded 8 of their first 11 shots in second half in running the lead to 64-45 with 12:10 remaining. Hampton put together a 8-1 run to get as close as 12 at 75-63 and HPU answered with a 13-3 spurt to go up 88-66 with 3:49 to go.