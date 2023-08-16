CHAPEL HILL — High Point University posted its second consecutive victory over North Carolina on Tuesday night.
The Panthers scored the first two goals and held on to defeat the Tar Heels 2-1 in a preseason exhibition match at Dorrance Field, where HPU blanked UNC 2-0 in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament.
Tony Pineda, who missed most of last season because of injury, took a cross from Seth Antwi and found the back of the net, putting the Panthers on the board in the 16th minute. Larson Rula made it 2-0 in the 77th minute off an assist by Matt Buckner.
The Tar Heels scored in the 83rd minute. Justin Stewart, a freshman, and Josh Caron, a sophomore, split time in goal for the Panthers.
High Point plays its final preseason match against Southern Wesleyan in Vert Stadium on Saturday and opens the regular season at Davidson on Aug. 24.