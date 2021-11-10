HIGH POINT — Getting its best scoring effort of the season to go with its stout defense, the High Point University men’s soccer team breezed past Gardner-Webb 5-0 in a Big South tournament semifinal match Wednesday at Vert Stadium.
The Panthers opened a three-goal lead in the first half, and that was more than enough as the defense didn’t allow the Runnin’ Bulldogs to launch a shot on goal until the final minute, well after HPU put in its reserves.
Ringing up its ninth shutout overall and eighth against Big South opposition, the second-seeded Panthers improved to 9-6-3 and advanced to face No. 1 seed Campbell in the championship match Sunday at Campbell. The Camels defeated Radford 5-1 on Wednesday.
“I’m excited for the guys,” HPU head coach Zach Haines said. “They put together a complete game. ... I’m happy for guys on both sides of the ball because we got the clean sheet and also the guys have been working so hard and we got some finishes on some really good (scoring) chances tonight. It was an all-around great performance.”
HPU limited Gardner-Webb to just four shots while launching 15. HPU reserve keeper Gunnar Siegel was credited with the only save after replacing starter Holden Trent in the closing minutes.
“This was our best performance this season,” Haines said. “We’ve had some at that level but weren’t able to quite pull away and finish off chances that we had so the matches stayed a little tighter. We’ve had some controlled performance but tonight was a matter of things were clicking and we had a more comfortable result. But the foundation of it is the defense.”
Cooper Lindfelt, Sebastain Chalbaud, MD Myers, Ashton Perkins and Jackson Ruckman each scored one as the Panthers put together their best single-game goal production of the season. The previous bests were three goals in matches against Gardner-Webb and Elon.
Lindfelt, a defender, scored on a ball sent in by Mason Marcey in the 22nd minute. In the 32nd minute, Marcey controlled the ball in a scramble and fed it to Chalbaud and buried a shot from the top of the box.
Myers drilled an unassisted shot from near the top of the box into the back of the net three minutes later for his sixth goal of the season.
Perkins scored in the 57th minute on the third shot of a sequence in which Myers had the first two. Myers tried to whip the ball past Gardner-Webb keeper Bobby Spradlin when he came out to defend.
Spradlin blocked the shot and Myers lifted another try on the rebound. The ball hit the bottom of the crossbar and bounced to Perkins, who scored from the left side.
Ruckman tallied his first college goal on a shot from the top of the box on the right side in the 76th minute.
