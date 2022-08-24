HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s soccer coach Zach Haines thinks his team is as deep as any over his previous three seasons leading the Panthers.
HPU returns a solid core group of veterans, added four graduate transfers and brought in a Top-15 freshman recruiting class.
Haines will start learning today whether that depth will translate into success when the Panthers, who played three exhibition games, open the season at home against Davidson at 7 p.m.
“We have the most depth since I’ve been here,” Haines said. “We have the most competition for places since I’ve been here . . .We used our exhibition games to learn about our team, whether that be freshman or other new guys. We tried different combinations of players. We tried different lineups and gave everybody an opportunity to play significant minutes. We know our team as much as we can two weeks in. That was always the goal.”
Among the top returning players from a team that went 8-7-3 and lost in Big South tournament finals are senior midfielder Sebastian Chalbaud (the leading returning scorer with four goals), all-conference midfielder Lalas Ayerty, junior defender Finn McRobb and senior keeper Holden Trent. The graduate transfers are Tony Pineda (who began at HPU and transferred to West Virginia), defender Holland Rula from Wake Forest, Virginia forward Kaya Ignacio and Liberty University forward Noah Holmes.
The freshmen and other players seeing action for the first time include forward Jefferson Amaya of Huntersville, defender William Kenne (who played in an adult league in Sweden), defender Nick Herb from Florida and a pair of sophomores who were injured and did not play last year, midfielder Aiden Abril and forward Larson Rula.
“We have a good mix of experience and youth,”Haines said.
Senior midfielder Alex Abril, who dished eight assists last season, and junior forward Caco Fernandez (one goal, three assists) are also back, but both suffered injuries in the preseason. Haines said Abril, who scored the lone goal in a 1-1 tie against Mars Hill, is expected to be sidelined for an extended period by a leg injury he suffered against the Lions. Fernandez was injured against Duke and his availability is uncertain.
Haines limited the playing time of Pineada, Chalbaud, Ayerty, Ignacio and others in the preseason as a precaution. McRobb and defender Karson Kendall went down against Mars Hill and didn’t play the rest of the match as a precaution.
“We had to be smart with certain guys,” Haines said. “They’re weren’t out because they are injured, they are working their way back to 100 percent. We wanted to make sure they are 100 percent this Thursday and not have any setbacks. We didn’t get a chance to see our ‘starting lineup’ and get a lot of minutes with them. We wanted to focus on getting the new guys acclimated, understanding their roles and how they can help the team, hoping we’re way deeper than we’ve been in the past and can be more successful at the beginning and end of the season.”
The depth could help Haines replace the biggest player loss from last season, leading scorer M.D. Myers, who had seven.
“I think we have guys who can provide that goal production and more,” Haines said. “He departs and we bring in guys like Pineda and Ignacio and guys like Larson Rula ready to step up. We have a healthy (Chalbaud), which we didn’t have last fall, so he’ll get back to the same production level of two years ago. . .We’re not stressing out losing production with one departure.”