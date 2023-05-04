RICHMOND — No. 4-seed High Point University dominated the fourth quarter and upset No. 1-seed St. Joseph’s 16-14 in semifinals of the four-team Atlantic 10 tournament Thursday at the University of Richmond’s Robins Stadium.
The Panthers (9-9) advance to Saturday’s championship and will face the winner of last night’s semifinal between Richmond and UMass. With the victory, HPU avenged a 17-11 loss in its home finale last Saturday which completed the Hawks’ undefeated run through the conference.
St. Joseph’s led 12-9 after a goal with 6:55 left in the third period. Brayden Mayea scored a minute later and Nick Murphy pulled the Panthers within one 48 seconds after that.
HPU remained behind until Jack Vanoverbeke scored his 35th goal of the year with 13:57 to play in the game. Ryan Hynes put the Panthers up with 12:10 to go and Jaxson Lamb made it 14-12 with 7:05 remaining.
St. Joe’s pulled within one with just over 2:08, but VanOverbeke countered 10 seconds later and 40 seconds after that, Hunter Vines stretched the margin to 16-13.
Vines and Van Overbeke fashioned hat tricks. Sawyer, Mayea and Lamb had two each. Grant Ammann, Nick Rizzo, Murphy and Hynes had one.
VanOverbeke dished four assists. Vines, Mayea and Rizzo had two. Panther goalie Parker Green made 10 saves.