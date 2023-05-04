RICHMOND — No. 4-seed High Point University dominated the fourth quarter and upset No. 1-seed St. Joseph’s 16-14 in semifinals of the four-team Atlantic 10 tournament Thursday at the University of Richmond’s Robins Stadium.

The Panthers (9-9) advance to Saturday’s championship and will face the winner of last night’s semifinal between Richmond and UMass. With the victory, HPU avenged a 17-11 loss in its home finale last Saturday which completed the Hawks’ undefeated run through the conference.

