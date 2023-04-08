newhpu.jpg

HIGH POINT — Overcoming a bit of a slow start, the High Point University men’s lacrosse team notched its first Atlantic-10 Conference victory on Saturday.

The Panthers took the lead for good in the second quarter, led by as many as five goals, withstood a Hobart College rally and prevailed 14-13 in the rain before an announced crowd of 1,112 at chilly Vert Stadium.

