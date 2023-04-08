HIGH POINT — Overcoming a bit of a slow start, the High Point University men’s lacrosse team notched its first Atlantic-10 Conference victory on Saturday.
The Panthers took the lead for good in the second quarter, led by as many as five goals, withstood a Hobart College rally and prevailed 14-13 in the rain before an announced crowd of 1,112 at chilly Vert Stadium.
“It means a lot, man,” HPU head coach Jon Torpey said after his club improved to 7-5 and 1-1 in the A-10. ”That’s a great team that’s really well coached with some really talented players. They did a great job last week against St. Bonaventure. We knew it was going to be a 60-minute game. When you get into conference play, nothing is easy. I’m proud of the way our guys dug in. The third and fourth quarters, they made plays when they needed.”
Taking passes in good positions in front of the net, Jaxon Lamb led the Panthers with four goals, the last one putting HPU up 12-8 with 2:19 left in the third quarter.
“My success or that of anybody else on the offense is based on whether we’re finding a rhythm,” Lamb said. “We got the ball a lot. We did our dodges like Nick Rizzo and Hunter Vines out there drawing slides. Then all I have to do is put the ball in the net. It was pretty easy.”
Hobart (5-5, 1-1) closed to within 12-10 on a goal just seconds into the final period. Rizzo bounced in a shot with a side delivery with 13:31 and Brayden Mayea tallied his 31st goal of the year with 13:31 left, pushing the lead back to four goals at 14-10.
Hobart cut the lead to one on a ball that bounced into the cage with 2:30 to play. HPU held onto the ball as long as possible on the next possession until leashing a shot that went wide and resulted in a shot-clock violation with 1:04.
The Statesman held for a last shot that went wide of the goal to the left and out-of-bounds with about 10 seconds left. The Panthers then ran out the clock, killing the final second by throwing the ball high into the air.
“We used the nonconference part of the season trying to figure out which guys give us the best chemistry and I think we found an answer,” Torpey said. “We went out at the end and talked about putting holds on certain personnel, short sticks on certain personnel and making them having to earn the slide. I thought we did a good job of that. And at the end with the clear, I’m proud of the guys just killing the game there.”
Jack VanOverbeke added three goals. Nick Rizzo and Nick Murphy tallied two. Mayhem Jack Sawyer and Michael Ippolito added one each.
“With this day being Senior Day, all the guys were playing for them,” Lamb said.
The Statesmen jumped ahead 2-0 and 3-1. HPU then scored seven of the next nine goals, the last of those by Lamb with 4:47 left in the second quarter for a 8-5 advantage. The Panthers led 8-6 at halftime.
“We’ve been notorious slow starters and tried everything to get that going,” Torpey said. “It’s been something we’ve addressed the past couple of weeks. It was disappointing to go down 3-1 but the guys battled back. It got to 5-4, the guys dug in and we didn’t burn any times out. They did it on their own. We had this philosophy that we were going to focus on the next thing the entire day.”
HPU scored the first three goals of the third quarter. The Panthers tallied the first two taking advantage of having a man advantage as the result of a nonreleasable penalty that Hobart incurred with seconds left in the first half.
“Coach Kenny (Ken Broschart) and Coach Logan (Logan Wisnaukas) have done such a good job with simple sets that create high-quality scoring opportunities,” Torpey said. “I think you could tell by the elation on the sideline with how happy those guys were that we could connect on a couple of them.”
Lamb finished the run, putting the Panthers ahead 11-6 with 6:02 left in the third. It was Lamb’s second straight game with four goals.
“He’s the epitome of hard work and persevering through adversity as far as playing time as a younger player,” Torpey said. “To see what he’s done over the past two weeks is a testament to everything and anything we want our guys to embody in this program.”
Mayea and Rizzo had two assists each for the Panthers, while Jack Sawyer, VanOverbeke and Vines dished one each. Parker Green, who went the distance in goal, made seven saves.
High Point held a 35-21 advantage in ground balls and 46-39 edge in shots. The Panthers play at Richmond in another contest A-10 on Saturday.