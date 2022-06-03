HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s basketball is adding two transfers and two freshmen for the 2022-23 season.
The transfers, both reserves last season, are Abdoulaye Thiem, a 6-3 sophomore guard from the University of Minnesota, and Ahmand Harvey, a 6-7 forward from Coastal Carolina. The freshmen are Sam Perez, a 6-7 forward from Trinity Academy of Apex, and Justin Taylor, a 6-3 guard from Charlotte who played at Carmel Christian and Mallard Creek in high school and spent last year at Hargrave Military Academy.
Thiem, who goes by the nickname Laye, is HPU’s third transfer from a Power 5 school. He played just last season at Minnesota and scored 12 points in 15 games. Before that, he averaged 15 points per game and shot 48.6% from 3 at Indian River State College in Florida.
Panthers head coach G.G. Smith envisions Thiam helping fill the spot opened by the transfer of leading scorer John-Michael Wright.
“We like his size and that he can shoot the ball really well. He is a big-time transfer from Minnesota,” Smith said in a statement. “He shot the ball well at Indian River State and even though he might not have played that much at Minnesota he did commit and was on scholarship there at a power-5, Big Ten program. We like what he is going to give us when it comes to replacing John-Michael Wright. We expect him to play a lot of the minutes that John-Michael did.”
Harvey, who is from the Bahamas, scored 88 points in 45 games at Coastal Carolina.
“We like his maturity,” Smith said. “We like that he is an older guy, he will play the four and the five spot for us. He is a very good rebounder. He is extremely athletic. We just love that he is an older kid and think that his maturity will really help our young guys out.”
Perez committed to HPU in August of last year. He averaged 16.6 points, 8.6 points and 3.5 assists as a junior at Middle Creek High.
“We really like his versatility, he has good size, he can really shoot the ball, and he can pass well,” Smith said. “We are looking to play him in the three and four positions. He comes from a great program at Trinity Academy. We like his extremely high IQ on the floor, he needs to get a little bigger and stronger being a true freshman but he is a guy who can be a pick and pop versatile guy for us here in the Big South. We have not had a knockdown shooter or great passer like him since we have been here, so excited about him.”
Taylor is expected to provide depth on the wing.
“We like that he is a smart kid, having played at Hargrave and Carmel Christian, we know he was well-coached.” Smith said.
gsmith@hpenews.com @HPEgreer | 336-888-3519