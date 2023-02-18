HIGH POINT — Showing much of its successful early season form, the High Point University men’s basketball team topped Big South foe USC Upstate 81-66 in the Qubein Center.

HPU attacked and ran from the start, went on big runs at the start of both halves, led by as many as 19 and closed on a 12-4 run after the Spartans close to within seven for the final time.

