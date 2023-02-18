HIGH POINT — Showing much of its successful early season form, the High Point University men’s basketball team topped Big South foe USC Upstate 81-66 in the Qubein Center.
HPU attacked and ran from the start, went on big runs at the start of both halves, led by as many as 19 and closed on a 12-4 run after the Spartans close to within seven for the final time.
Abdoulaye Thiam led the Panthers with a season-high 24 points. Jaden House added 18 and Zack Austin had 15 points and three blocks.
The Panthers shot 56.6 percent against a team holding teams to 42 percent shooting.
“We finally shot the ball well from 3 and from 2,” HPU head coach G.G. Smith said. ”We still have to work on our free throw shooting. We shot the ball well and we guarded the 3-point line and that’s a recipe for a victory.”
Defensively, they held Spartan guards Jordan Gainey, Justin Bailey and Trae Broadnax to 2 of 18 from beyond the arc, and Gainey and Bailey to 6 of 25 overall.
Nick Alves led the Spartans with 15 off the bench and another reserve, Khydarius Smith, had 14 along with Broadnax. Gainey was held to five and Bailey finished with nine
“Our guys were locked in,” Smith said. “Their two leading scorers went 6 of 25 and 2 of 15 from 3. Jaden and Laye did a great job on those guys. They did a good job of not letting them get comfortable and when you don’t let people get comfortable, you have a good chance to win.”
It was one of HPU’s best performances since starting the season 8-1. Back at full strength after being hampered in conference play by injuries to point guard Bryant Randleman and House, improved to 5-11 in league play and 13-15 overall.
HPU started the first half on a 7-0 run and after Upstate closed to within 3, pulled away and led 39-31 halftime lead. With Austin, House and Thiam providing all the points, the Panthers opened the second half on a 11-0 burst for its biggest lead at 50-31.
“We were more locked in and ready to play,” Austin said. “We were more serious in warmups. That’s why we came out in the second half like the first.”
After Upstate cut the margin to 69-62, HPU controlled the last three minutes. House started the run with a 3 that beat the shot cock, and after a Spartan bucket, drove for a layup. Thiam sank a long 2 with 1:30 to go, and after Upstate missed on two 3-point attempts, swished a 3 from his favorite spot in the corner. That boosted the lead to 79-64 with just over a minute left and prompted his teammates to surround him and make praise motions with their hands during a brief stoppage in play.
“I think we’re getting back to the basics of what we did before,” House said. “We’re taking practice more seriously, picking the ball up and running. Like coach said, staying composed when things aren’t going our way. Just slow down, call a play, get back to it and just stay together.”
The Panthers return to action Wednesday with their final home game when they host Radford.