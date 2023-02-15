CLINTON, S.C. – High Point University scored the last eight points of the game and defeated Presbyterian 71-69 on Wednesday in Big South men’s basketball.
The Panthers trailed 69-63 after Terrell Ard Jr. made 1 of 2 free throws with 1:02. Remaining. HPU forward Zach Austin converted a three-point play with 53 seconds left to play and after a PC turnover, added two free throws with 45 seconds left after the was fouled on a fast break.
Bryant Randleman came up with a steal on the Blue Hose’s next possession. Jaden House missed a layup but Randleman snared the rebound, was fouled and made two free throws, the second one putting HPU ahead 70-69 with 32 seconds left.
Presbyterian’s efforts to regain the lead ended with a missed shot in the paint. Brock Williams grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws with 10 seconds for a two-point lead.
Presbyterian worked for a last-second shot but Kobe Stewart’s attempt at stealing a victory with a 3-point shot was off the mark at the buzzer.
HPU improved to 12-15 and at 4-11 in the conference, moved into a tie for eighth with Charleston Southern with three games remaining. Presbyterian fell to 5-23 and 1-14 in the conference. The Blue Hose have lost 14 in a row since winning its conference opener against Campbell.
House, back in the starting lineup, led the Panthers with 21 points. Austin had 19. Randleman, also back in the starting lineup, added 16 and no one else netted more than fourth.
The teams swapped the lead until PC’s Quadir Pettaway hit a 3 with 2:47 left in the first half and began a 12-2 run that put the Blue Hose up 36-27 at the break.
Presbyterian led by as much as 13 at 42-29 after a layup with 17:41 to play.
The Panthers shot just 40 percent from the field including 7 of 20 from 3 but forced 22 Blue Hose turnovers that were converted into 22 points.
HPU plays host to USC Upstate on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Qubein Center.