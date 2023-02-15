newhpu.jpg

CLINTON, S.C. – High Point University scored the last eight points of the game and defeated Presbyterian 71-69 on Wednesday in Big South men’s basketball.

The Panthers trailed 69-63 after Terrell Ard Jr. made 1 of 2 free throws with 1:02. Remaining. HPU forward Zach Austin converted a three-point play with 53 seconds left to play and after a PC turnover, added two free throws with 45 seconds left after the was fouled on a fast break.

Trending Videos